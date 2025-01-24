Michigan man steals gas from his old job for 12 years after retirement

A Michigan man retired 12 years ago but kept a job benefit that allowed him to gas up his vehicle for free. He is now facing charges.

Things You Can and Can’t Keep After Leaving a Job

The American dream is to get an education, a job, buy a house, raise a family, save money, and then retire. Sounds easier said than done, but you get the point.

Whether you quit, get fired, or retire from your job, there are certain items you can take with you and others that must remain at your former workplace.

You get to keep your personal belongings, such as photos, plants, and other items you brought from home to work.

You cannot take company credit cards, gas cards, company data, client lists, or any equipment provided by your employer that allows you to perform your job. It seems like common sense to return those items before leaving the building or job site.