Michigan health officials reported the first case of measles in 2025

Oakland County health officials have reported the first confirmed case of measles in Michigan in 2025.

According to health officials, the measles case was discovered in an adult from Oakland County who had recently returned from international travel. Their vaccination status is unknown.

Oakland County Health Officer Kate Guzmán stated that the infectious period is from March 3 to March 11. The person initially developed a rash on March 7 and sought medical attention on March 8 and 10. Guzmán stated that the period of infectiousness begins four days before and ends four days after the rash appears.

Possible exposure locations include the following:

Kruse and Muer on Main 327 S Main Street, Rochester, Michigan, on March 3 between 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Henry Ford Rochester Hospital Emergency Department, 1101 West University Drive, Rochester, Michigan, on March 8, from 3:40 a.m. to March 9 at 9:32 a.m.

Henry Ford Rochester Hospital Emergency Department, 1101 West University Drive, Rochester, Michigan, on March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As of March 14, the CDC reported 301 confirmed cases of measles in 2025.

In February, a child in West Texas died of measles after being hospitalized. In March, an unvaccinated New Mexico resident died from measles.

Health officials recommend that anyone who has been exposed to measles, mumps, and rubella be vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

“This case of measles is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Vaccination remains our best defense against measles, and it is extremely effective at protecting individuals and preventing outbreaks. We urge Michigan residents, particularly those planning a trip, to check their vaccination status and, if necessary, get the MMR vaccine. If symptoms appear, contact your doctor right away.

A person who has received two doses of the measles vaccine (MMR) is considered immune, as are adults born before 1957 or who have had prior measles infection.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air and through person-to-person contact. According to MDHHS, the virus “can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present.” Symptoms typically appear 7-14 days after exposure, but can occur up to 21 days later.

The symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS recommends that any unvaccinated person aged one year or older receive the measles vaccine.

Source