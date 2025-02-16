Michigan Governor Whitmer wants to hold businesses accountable and also tax them to fund road repairs

Salem, Michigan – Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s dramatic new plan, Michigan residents could soon enjoy better commutes and lower pothole-related repair costs.

The governor announced the “Mi Road Ahead” plan, a $3 billion project aimed at supporting public transportation, holding businesses accountable for their role in preserving the state’s infrastructure, and providing long-term, sustainable funding for road maintenance.

“Since day one, I’ve been focused on fixing the damn roads, and while I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, there’s still a lot more to do,” said the governor.

“Today, I’m excited to introduce my brand-new plan that provides a long-term, sustainable solution to fixing our roads, allowing more Michiganders to stay safe on the road, save money, and get to their destinations faster.

My plan is fiscally responsible and balanced, combining new revenue and cost-cutting measures to benefit families. I thank Speaker Hall for sharing this priority, and I look forward to working with him and both parties in the legislature to get it done.”

The Mi Road Ahead plan builds on the success of the governor’s previous initiatives, which have upgraded over 23,000 lane miles and repaired 1,600 bridges.

The current plan aims to go above and beyond by allocating $1 billion to local road improvements, ensuring that neighborhood streets receive the attention they deserve. Another $250 million will be spent to modernize and expand public transportation options, ensuring that residents have reliable alternatives to driving.

A key component of the proposal is ensuring that every dollar collected at the gas station goes directly toward road repairs. Some of Michigan’s fuel taxes are now directed toward other state priorities. Under Whitmer’s proposal, this disparity will be closed, resulting in an estimated $1.2 billion in annual bridge and road upgrades.

Making large corporations, particularly those in Big Tech and e-commerce, more involved in infrastructure maintenance is one of the most important sources of funding for the Mi Road Ahead initiative.

Although they now provide little direct support for road maintenance, companies such as Amazon, Meta, and TikTok rely heavily on Michigan’s roadways for delivery and logistics. The governor’s plan aims to change this by imposing fees and rules that hold these companies accountable for the wear and tear they cause.

Gov. Whitmer claims that these companies transport tons of goods across Michigan roadways on a daily basis, causing significantly more damage than a typical commuter vehicle, and that it is only fair that they contribute to the rebuilding of the roads on which they depend.

The plan’s corporate responsibility initiatives are expected to generate approximately $1.7 billion in additional revenue, which will be used directly for road and transit upgrades rather than burdening taxpayers.+

Aside from new sources of income, the Mi Road Ahead plan aims to reduce costs and improve government effectiveness. Whitmer’s current plan is consistent with her previous efforts to reduce state debt and increase the Rainy Day Fund to more than $2 billion. The government hopes to release an additional $500 million for road improvements by simplifying state spending.

Another critical component is closing a tax loophole that allows the marijuana industry to avoid wholesale taxes paid on comparable goods such as tobacco.

Michigan’s cannabis industry is booming, generating billions of dollars in sales each year. The proposal would establish a tax system to ensure that marijuana companies pay fairly for road maintenance, potentially generating $470 million in additional funding.

Understanding that improved public transportation can help to alleviate traffic congestion and improve overall transportation efficiency, the governor’s proposal includes a $250 million investment in local bus networks and new transit initiatives.

Better public transportation would relieve congestion on existing routes and provide more Michigan residents with dependable, affordable travel options.

Governor Whitmer has urged legislators to work together to develop a bipartisan solution. With public support for road funding at an all-time high, she urged lawmakers to set aside politics and focus on Michigan’s long-term infrastructure needs.

“I’m very pleased that the governor has put forward a comprehensive solution to funding Michigan’s roads,” said MDOT Director Bradley C. Wieferich. “The governor’s Rebuilding Michigan plan has made record-setting progress shoring up our state’s busiest roads and bridges, and this plan will allow MDOT and local agencies to sustain that momentum.”

When Michigan’s legislature considers the Mi Road Ahead plan, it is expected to spark debate over public spending priorities, corporate taxation, and revenue sources. Though everyone agrees that Michigan’s roads require immediate maintenance, Whitmer’s proposal represents a significant step toward a more reliable and well-maintained infrastructure system.

For Michigan drivers, the message is clear: relief could be on the way.

