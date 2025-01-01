Michigan: FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives in 2025

Owosso

By Lucas

Published on:

From Russian spies to murderers, the FBI requires your assistance. Do you have any information about one of these Michigan fugitives?

All cases listed below are currently being handled by the FBI Detroit field office. If you have information on any of the following cases, please contact your local authorities or the Detroit FBI field office.

Michigan’s Most Wanted Fugitives According to the FBI

Natalya Burlinova

  • Date of Birth: July 22nd, 1983
  • Hair Color: Brown
  • Eye Color: Blue/Gray
  • Gender: Female
  • Nationality: Russian
  • Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States; Agent of a Foreign Government

On April 17, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Burlinova in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after she was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Offense or Defraud the United States and Agent of a Foreign Government.

