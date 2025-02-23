Owosso

Michigan Democrat criticises party’s refusal to change ‘rhetoric that lost them the campaign’

Michigan Democratic state Rep. Karen Whitsett stated that she will not caucus with her party because they continue to use the “same rhetoric that lost them the race.”

Whitsett is the latest state legislator to break away from the Democratic Party. State Representative Hillary Cassel of Florida joined the Republican Party after Rep. Susan Valdes did earlier this year. However, the Michigan lawmaker will remain a Democrat.

“I’m not going to caucus with them because of their talking points and the fact that they are disconnected,” Whitsett told Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus Thursday.

“They’re still using the rhetoric that cost them the race. I understand how to read a bill. So I don’t need anyone to tell me how to vote. Clearly, they have messed up the entire voting system already, so why would I do that? I’m better off being alone, reading my bills, and doing things for my district.”

Whitsett claimed that President-elect Donald Trump helped her raise more than $840,000 for her campaign. She ran unopposed in the 2024 general election. According to Open Secrets, Whitsett raised slightly more than $86,000 for the latest race.

Trump won Michigan in 2024, after the state elected Joe Biden in 2020. The president-elect performed particularly well in Detroit, which is Whitsett’s district.

The Democratic Party holds 52 seats in the Michigan House, out of a total of 110.

