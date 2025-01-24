Owosso

Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg reacts to the Trump administration’s first measures

WASHINGTON D.C., MI – Longtime Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg applauds the Trump administration’s dismantling of DEI.

Walberg is Trump’s new Education and Workforce Committee Chairman.

“Especially in the area of K-12, return as much as possible to the states as originally intended.

So, we’d like to see block grant funding, which would give them more flexibility in using the resources to meet the needs of each individual school district,” said Walberg.

Walberg also supported the president’s position of recognizing only two genders.

