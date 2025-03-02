Owosso

Michigan City Called Least Hard-Working, Laziest City in America

Many of us admit to having a few lazy bones in our bodies. When the entire world feels like an uphill climb, it’s sometimes easier to take a step back and watch everything go by.

Still, laziness, like any other vice, is best enjoyed in moderation. Excessive laziness causes problems, particularly within a community. The work, as they say, is never done, and if people don’t get their knuckles dirty in some way, the work will not be done.

Naturally, some parts of America favor the blue-collar, rise-and-grind mentality more than others. One of our cities in Michigan resembles the ‘others’ in that scenario.

According to a Wallet Hub study, Detroit is among the least hardworking cities in the country, ranking 115th out of the 116 largest cities in the United States.

Wallet Hub compared each city based on a variety of factors, some of which influenced their work directly (which was weighted four times heavier in the study) and others indirectly. Direct factors included the employment rate, the proportion of households without working adults, and the idle youth rate, among others.

Indirect factors included average commute times and the proportion of workers with multiple jobs, among others.

Detroit finished near the bottom in most categories. Only Burlington, Vermont, ranked lower than Detroit in direct factors; however, Detroit ranked 80th in indirect factors, while Burlington ranked 39th. While this was not enough to give Detroit a lower score in the context of the study, it does appear to be a negative reflection on the Motor City’s work ethic.

The study also found that Detroit had the highest percentage of households with no adults working.

Detroit’s reputation is improving, but studies like these show that the city still has a ways to go. Still, there’s no denying that the people who work the hardest in the Motor City are the ones driving change the most.

