Michelle Obama’s reason for skipping Trump’s inauguration has been leaked

A Look Into Ivanka Trump’s Modelling Career (1:46).

J.D. Vance may not be the only well-known figure skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday afternoon.

The Vice President-elect, who has jokingly (?) stated that he may skip the inauguration to attend the College Football Playoff national championship game between his Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, will almost certainly be in attendance outside of the United States Capitol on Monday.

But Michelle Obama will not be present.

The former First Lady of the United States will not be attending the event. She and her husband, Barack Obama, issued a statement about the decision.

“Former President Barack Obama has been confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremony. Michelle Obama, the former first lady, will not attend the upcoming inauguration, according to a statement from the Obamas’ office.

Michelle Obama’s reason for skipping the inauguration has since been revealed.

The former First Lady of the United States has a simple reason for skipping the inauguration: she dislikes Donald Trump.

Michelle Obama’s decision to skip the event was reportedly intentional.

“She has never been fake or phoney. “She’s always been very intentional about where and how she appears,” the source said.

“She reluctantly attended the election. They were united, but she does not have to rally around [Trump]. She doesn’t need to say anything. “Her absence speaks volumes.”

Michelle Obama has taken numerous shots at Donald Trump and his supporters over the years. It is unsurprising that she has decided not to attend the inauguration on Monday.

SOURCE