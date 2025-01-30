US local news

Meta agrees to pay $25 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit following his Jan. 6 suspension

By Joseph

Published on:

Meta agrees to pay $25 million to settle Trump's lawsuit following his Jan. 6 suspension

WASHINGTON – According to three people familiar with the matter, Meta has agreed to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against the company after it suspended his accounts following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

It is the latest instance of a large corporation settling litigation with the president, who has threatened retaliation against his critics and rivals, and it comes as Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have joined other large technology companies in attempting to curry favor with the new Trump administration.

People familiar with the situation spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss the agreement. According to two sources, the agreement includes $22 million for the nonprofit that will become Trump’s future presidential library, with the remaining funds going to legal fees and other litigants.

In November, Zuckerberg paid a visit to Trump’s private Florida club as part of a group of technology, business, and government officials who traveled to Palm Beach to try to mend fences with the incoming president.

At the dinner, Trump mentioned the litigation and suggested they try to resolve it, which sparked two months of negotiations between the parties, according to the sources.

Meta also donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, and Zuckerberg, along with Google’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, who now owns the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, were among several billionaires given prime seating at Trump’s swearing-in last week in the Capitol Rotunda.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Meta also announced that it would discontinue fact-checking on its platform, a long-standing priority of Trump and his allies.

Trump filed the lawsuit months after leaving office, calling the actions of the social media companies “illegal, shameful censorship of the American people.”

Twitter, Facebook, and Google are all private companies, and users must agree to their terms of service before using their products.

Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act allows social media platforms to moderate their services by removing posts that are obscene or violate the service’s own standards, as long as they act in “good faith.” The law also generally exempts internet service providers from liability for the content that users post.

However, Trump and some other politicians have long argued that X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, has abused that immunity and should lose it — or at least have it reduced.

The Meta settlement comes after ABC News agreed last month to pay $15 million to Trump’s presidential library to settle a defamation lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos’ inaccurate on-air statement that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

The network also agreed to pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, and his law firm.

The settlement agreement refers to ABC’s presidential library payment as a “charitable contribution,” with the funds designated for a non-profit organization to be established in conjunction with the yet-to-be-built library.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the settlement.

In October 2021, approximately nine months after being expelled from the major social media platforms, Trump announced the launch of his own new media company, complete with its own social media platform.

Trump claims that his motivation for launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social” app was to create a competitor to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was critical to his national rise.

While he frequently posts policy announcements, memes, and other insights on Truth Social, he has relied on his return to X and Facebook to spread those messages to the platform’s vast audiences.

Source

For You!

New York considers a proposal to provide tax breaks for advertising dollars spent with local media

New York considers a proposal to provide tax breaks for advertising dollars spent with local media

Insect Invasion 5 Colorado Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Insect Invasion: 5 Colorado Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Maine Here's What Law Says!

Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Maine? Here’s What Law Says!

Alaska Rule 2025 Update Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Alaska Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Iowa What You Need to Know

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Iowa: What You Need to Know

Joseph

Recommend For You

$1,756 EBT Payments in California February SNAP Benefits Deposit Schedule

$1,756 EBT Payments in California: February SNAP Benefits Deposit Schedule

The IRS Will Refund Millions of Americans $1,400 From Paid Tax

The IRS Will Refund Millions of Americans $1,400 From Paid Tax

180 Degree Turn on the Green Card - These Are Trump's New Requirements for Permanent Residency

180 Degree Turn on the Green Card – These Are Trump’s New Requirements for Permanent Residency

10 American Youth Remote Jobs With Starting Salaries of $65,000

How to File a Tax Return in the United States Documents and Developments in 2025

How to File a Tax Return in the United States: Documents and Developments in 2025

180 degree turn on green card – these are the new requirements imposed by Trump to obtain permanent residency

The Deadline for US Tax Returns is Announced by the IRS Here Are the Dates

The Deadline for US Tax Returns is Announced by the IRS: Here Are the Dates

IRS makes it official – urges all workers and employees to file Form W-2 – it’s mandatory and you must file by this date

IRS makes it official – urges all workers and employees to file Form W-2 – it’s mandatory and you must file by this date

Everything will change forever with Medicare in 2025 – Here’s everything you need to know

Everything will change forever with Medicare in 2025 – Here’s everything you need to know

Neither protein nor creatine is what you need to feed your body to maintain healthy and long-lasting vision

Neither protein nor creatine is what you need to feed your body to maintain healthy and long-lasting vision

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities

Texas raises the minimum wage for all its citizens – this is what you will now earn if you live in one of these 4 cities

IRS Tax Refunds How to Get Yours in Just 21 Days

IRS Tax Refunds: How to Get Yours in Just 21 Days

Leave a Comment