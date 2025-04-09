Merengue Legend Rubby Pérez Dies After Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic

The music world is mourning the loss of one of its icons. Rubby Pérez, the famous merengue singer, has died after the roof of Jet Set nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo on Monday night. He was 69 years old.

Pérez was performing live at the nightclub when the tragic incident took place. His manager, Enrique Paulino, confirmed his death and said the singer was one of at least 66 people killed during the collapse.

Rubby Pérez Was Found Singing Under the Rubble

Earlier reports from his family gave people hope. Paramedics had found Rubby Pérez alive under the rubble—singing. His daughter, Zulinka Pérez, shared with reporters, “He started singing so they could hear him. He always told me, ‘If something ever happens to me, cover me so no one takes pictures.’”

Sadly, even though he was taken to Plaza de la Salud hospital for treatment, Rubby Pérez later passed away due to his injuries. The entire Dominican Republic, along with fans across the world, are heartbroken by this loss.

Over 66 Dead and Many Injured in Nightclub Collapse

Authorities have confirmed that at least 66 people died in the collapse and more than 150 ambulance transfers were made from the scene. Over 300 people were present at Jet Set nightclub at the time, and many are still unaccounted for.

The collapse happened about an hour into Rubby Pérez’s performance. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with officials saying they believe some people could still be alive under the rubble.

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, stated, “We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble.”

Other Victims Include Notable Names

Among the other victims were Montecristi Governor Nelsy Cruz and Rubby Pérez’s saxophonist, who was performing with him that evening. Former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco also lost their lives in the tragedy.

This devastating event has left many families in shock and mourning, especially those who lost loved ones in what was supposed to be a joyful evening of music.

Authorities Investigating Cause of Collapse

It is still not clear what caused the roof of Jet Set nightclub to collapse. The club’s owners said they are working closely with the authorities to help the victims and to find out what really happened.

“We are fully and transparently cooperating with the relevant authorities to assist the victims and clarify what happened,” the nightclub’s management said in a statement.

Rubby Pérez was more than just a singer—he was a symbol of joy, energy, and Dominican culture. His music touched millions, and his sudden death has left a huge gap in the hearts of fans. As rescue efforts continue and the investigation goes on, the world remembers the voice that kept singing—even from under the rubble.

Source