Melania Trump’s subtle gesture at Trump Christmas reveals actual views about the current status of marriage

The Trumps had a lavish Christmas in Florida at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Observers got a glimpse into the extravagant party via social media, where several of the Trumps shared photos from the day. Ivanka Trump posted photos from the event, showing her family in elegant gowns in front of the estate’s glittering lights.

Videos from Donald Trump’s Christmas party were also circulating on X, formerly Twitter, where people noticed Melania’s absence. However, even though she was present for the special occasion, the footage seemed to miss her.

Melania attended, according to a source, and she was immaculately dressed. One detail of her outfit made it clear to anyone who saw it that she and Trump were married.

It was reported: “Melania wore a perfectly fitted chic black pantsuit with discrete jewelry and her large diamond wedding ring.”

Melania purchased her wedding ring from Graff Diamonds for $1.5 million. Trump claimed he received a $1 million discount in exchange for publicity, but Graff executives later told Forbes that was false.

While neither Donald nor Melania made toasts at the holiday party, Ivanka was seen raising her glass to say a few words about her father and stepmother, according to Page Six.

Unfortunately, other children were unable to attend.

“No Elon, Don Jr. and his girlfriend, Eric and Lara Trump… “The family arrived at 7:30 p.m. and left at 9:00 p.m.,” the source told Page Six.

Elon Musk, who has grown closer to Trump since his nomination to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, attended the Trump family’s Thanksgiving dinner. On Christmas, he posted photos in his Santa suit, referring to himself as “Ozempic Santa.”

