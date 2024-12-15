Melania Trump Refuses to Allow Son Barron, 18, to Live in an NYU Dorm as She Wants to Be ‘Around Him as Much as Possible’: Source

Melania Trump will not let her son, Barron Trump, to live with his college friends anytime soon, according to a source.

The 18-year-old son of President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming first lady has decided to live at Trump Tower in Midtown rather than at NYU’s Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan, where he began his freshman year in September.

According to various insiders, Barron elected to stay at his family’s golden tower in the heart of Manhattan while attending school, guided by his mother.

“She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student,” according to a political informant. “Living in a dorm in a college town isn’t in the stars for him at this point.”

“Barron has already developed his own political ideals. “Everything must be monitored in light of the situation,” they stressed.

“Whether or not others think he is capable of being on his own, Melania feels it’s better to be around him as much as possible,” a source told me. “I see that continuing.”

A other source stated: “Melania feels that living at home — versus living in NYU housing — is Barron’s best option for the time being.”

According to a separate source, Melania is currently juggling her political duties with the demands of her kid. Every woman raises her children in the manner that she feels most comfortable with.

In a rare sit-down interview with Fox News in September, Melania stated Barron wished to reside in his father’s New York tower while attending classes.

“It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that,” Melania added. She went on: “I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child.”

Barron, as previously reported by OK!, has readily adjusted to college life at NYU.

“He’s at Stern, so he’s studying business in some way,” a source acquainted with Barron’s academic life stated. “He is a women man for sure. He’s really popular among the ladies. He’s tall and gorgeous. Many people find him beautiful; yes, even liberals admire him.”

