Mckenna Grace “Gorgeous” in Tiny Tank Mini Dress with Stilettos

Mckenna Grace is an actress most known for her performances on Young Sheldon and The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as films such as I, Tonya, Troop Zero, Captain Marvel, The Bad Seed, and Ghostbusters.

As a performer, the 18-year-old blonde beauty wowed audiences at the iHeart Radio awards gala in New York City this weekend.

Grace wore a silver disco-ball-mosaic tank mini dress (by fashion designer Lee Petra Grebenau) and matching Stuart Weitzman stilettos on the red carpet.

Swipe photos above to see Grace performing on stage in another tiny mini dress by designer Joe Ando. More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

Joe Ando has been “working late” often with Grace as seen in the TikTok video below. Fans approve of the collaboration. “We love you, Joe!” more than one fan replied.

Get ready to see more of Grace: she’s been cast for Scream 7 with Isabel May and Scream OGs Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell, among others. But that won’t be released until 2026.

Grace also stars in the upcoming drama Regretting You (based on the novel of the same title) with Allison Williams (Girls, Get Out, M3GAN), who plays the mother of Grace’s character, Clara. The mother-daughter relationship becomes strained after a tragic accident.

