McDonald’s patrons tackled and beaten an armed robber until officers came, according to a Chicago police report

A man who robbed a McDonald’s customer at gunpoint on the West Side was hospitalized after restaurant guests surrounded him and pummeled him until Chicago police arrived, according to authorities. According to authorities, this was the gunman’s second robbery of the same victim inside the same restaurant in 10 days.

The first robbery took place on November 13 at the McDonald’s at 5153 West Chicago Avenue. According to prosecutors, Ahmod Johnson, 21, entered the restaurant and demanded the property of a 46-year-old male while displaying a revolver in his belt.

According to the state’s detention petition, Johnson pistol-whipped the victim and forced him to remove his trousers before fleeing with the man’s phone, wallet, and $500 in cash.

Then, approximately 5:30 p.m. on November 23, Johnson returned to the restaurant, pointed a loaded revolver at the same victim, and stole his money, the petition said.

But this heist went a bit differently. A CPD investigation said that Johnson was “tackled, held on the floor, and beaten by unknown bystanders until police arrived.”

Officers arrived to discover Johnson face down on the floor, with “a crowd of individuals holding him down and kicking him about the head.”

According to the police report, officers seized Johnson, confiscated a pistol and an extended magazine from him, and “dispersed the crowd to prevent the offender from sustaining further injuries.” The event was caught by surveillance cameras.

Johnson, who was bleeding from the head and mouth and complaining of stomach discomfort, was admitted to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, according to the report.

Judge Susana Ortiz approved the state’s detention motion. Johnson is still in prison awaiting trial on two charges of armed robbery.

