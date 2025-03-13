Mayra, the sister of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen, will compete for the seat of censured Democrat Al Green

US local news

By Rachel Greco

Activist Mayra Guillen, the elder sister of murdered U.S. Army private Vanessa Guillen, has announced that she will run against Texas Democratic Congressman Al Green for his Houston seat after he was censured by the House of Representatives for protesting President Donald Trump’s address to Congress last week.

“After watching Rep Al Green disrespect not only POTUS last night, but our district, state, and country, I believe it’s time to get into the fight like I did for my sister Vanessa Guillen,” Mayra Guillen wrote on X in response to Green’s ejection from the chamber for heckling the president.

“It’s time to put an end to these politicians’ propaganda and support POTUS and his incredible admiration for making America great again! Al Green, I’m coming for your seat.

Vanessa Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson in the armory of the Fort Cavazos military base (then known as Fort Hood) in Texas on April 22, 2020.

She had been missing for two months before her burned and dismembered remains were discovered near the Leon River on June 30, prompting Robinson to flee the base and commit suicide when police attempted to apprehend him in nearby Killeen.

Cecily Aguilar, a local woman identified as Robinson’s girlfriend, was later sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the cover-up.

It was later revealed that the victim had complained to friends and family about being sexually harassed by a superior prior to her disappearance, but had not reported it for fear of retaliation.

Trump hosted Guillen’s grieving family at the White House on July 30, 2020, during his first term.

Since the tragedy, her sister has lobbied the U.S. military to reform its handling of assault and sexual harassment cases, and she appears to have considered running for office before becoming enraged by Green’s actions in Congress.

“I have been thinking about running for office…” Congresswoman Guillen? & if so, it will all be for and because of you, sister,” Mayra Guillen wrote on X on March 7, before Trump’s speech.

While other Democrats were chastised for their perceived meekness in protesting the president, Green was removed from the chamber by the sergeant-at-arms for shouting over Trump, waving his cane, and yelling that he did not have a “mandate to cut Medicaid,” twice ignoring House Speaker Mike Johnson’s orders to sit down.

Two days later, the Republican-led House voted 224 to 198 to condemn Green for his frequent interruptions, with 10 Democrats joining the GOP.

