Massive grass fire near Carthage, with flame visible from 5 kilometers away

Jasper County, Missouri — Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, E-911 received reports of a field on fire near Spring River on Jackpine Road at CR170.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy AMB responded.

Firefighters told us they knew it was going to be a big fire; the glow could be seen nearly five miles away from Central Park in town. The same goes for auto-aid Oronogo Firefighters, who could see the glow from 5 kilometers away.

Winds ranged from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43. The flames were 10-12 feet high, laying the tall grasses flat.

Initially, the fire covered about two acres and was moving quickly to the north. Carthage Fire Command requested mutual aid from Tri-Cities Fire, Jasper Fire Rescue, Carterville Fire, Duenweg Fire, and Carl Junction Fire.

It is a swampy area on the southern edge of Spring River, north of Jackpine. Three brush trucks were stuck in the mud at the same time.

No structures were endangered. No firefighters were injured. It was under control in approximately 30 minutes. Firefighters remained on the scene until approximately 10:30 p.m.

It was completely dark when under control, so the total number of acres burned is unknown.

