MARYLAND NEWS – Protests at Tesla outlets in Rockville, Arlington, and Georgetown target Musk and Trump

Citizens outraged by Elon Musk’s involvement with the federal government have staged protests outside Tesla dealerships. On Saturday, protestors gathered outside a dealership to declare that they would not accept federal cuts. This was also the first movement against the billionaire’s commercial interests and empire as a result of his actions in the federal government.

Protesters gathered outside Tesla dealerships in Rockville, MD, Georgetown, and Arlington, VA, and similar protests were reported throughout the country. For more than two hours, approximately 1000 people protested in front of the Georgetown Tesla dealership, holding signs and writing in chalk on the sidewalks. In Arlington, approximately 100 demonstrators stood outside on the sidewalk in the cold rain to protest Musk’s involvement in government, while over 300 protested in Rockville.

Many dealers observed the protests outside their dealerships through the windows and spoke into their phones. This was the first time in this region that protests were held outside of car dealerships. Elon Musk and a team of DOGE employees who self-described as “special employees” fired thousands of federal employees.

SOURCE