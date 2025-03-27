Married...with Children.' Actress and Model Died at 58

Cindyana Santangelo, best known for her recurring role on Married… with Children, died. She was 58.

As reported by TMZ, first responders were dispatched to her Malibu home for a medical emergency. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the website, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discovered at the hospital that Santangelo had recently received cosmetic shots at her home. TMZ reported, citing sources, that the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Division is now investigating her death.

There is currently no evidence of foul play, but a final determination cannot be made until Santangelo’s autopsy results are received, according to TMZ.

According to her IMDB bio, Perry Farrell from Jane’s Addiction referred to her as “The Latin Marilyn Monroe” during a Spin magazine interview. Not surprisingly, Santangelo appeared in the band’s music video for the 1990 song “Stop.”

Santangelo was also featured in Young MC’s classic “Bust a Move.” However, the actress and model was best known to the general public for her recurring role on Married… with Children as Sierra Madre, the stripper who performed at Jiggly Room.

Santangelo also appeared in CSI: Miami. According to her IMDB profile, Santangelo “is still the only actress to have starred in three top-10 MTV music videos at the same time, all in different genres.”

Source