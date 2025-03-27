US local news

Married…with Children.’ Actress and Model Died at 58

By Oliver

Published on:

Married...with Children.' Actress and Model Died at 58

Cindyana Santangelo, best known for her recurring role on Married… with Children, died. She was 58.

As reported by TMZ, first responders were dispatched to her Malibu home for a medical emergency. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the website, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discovered at the hospital that Santangelo had recently received cosmetic shots at her home. TMZ reported, citing sources, that the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Division is now investigating her death.

There is currently no evidence of foul play, but a final determination cannot be made until Santangelo’s autopsy results are received, according to TMZ.

According to her IMDB bio, Perry Farrell from Jane’s Addiction referred to her as “The Latin Marilyn Monroe” during a Spin magazine interview. Not surprisingly, Santangelo appeared in the band’s music video for the 1990 song “Stop.”

Santangelo was also featured in Young MC’s classic “Bust a Move.” However, the actress and model was best known to the general public for her recurring role on Married… with Children as Sierra Madre, the stripper who performed at Jiggly Room.

Santangelo also appeared in CSI: Miami. According to her IMDB profile, Santangelo “is still the only actress to have starred in three top-10 MTV music videos at the same time, all in different genres.”

Source

For You!

Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

$3.2 billion. The Mississippi bank merger has been cleared for completion. Get the details

$3.2 billion. The Mississippi bank merger has been cleared for completion. Get the details

We want to live Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

“We want to live”: Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

Lawmakers in New York attack Tesla

Lawmakers in New York attack Tesla

Oliver

Recommend For You

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this Check Eligibility & Payment Date

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this? Check Eligibility & Payment Date

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025 How to Apply

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025: How to Apply?

$44 Million Waiting for North Carolina Taxpayers – Check IRS Claim Process!

$44 Million Waiting for North Carolina Taxpayers – Check IRS Claim Process!

IRS Tax Credits Of Up To $2,000 Coming in 2025 – Will you get it Check Eligibility

IRS Tax Credits Of Up To $2,000 Coming in 2025 – Will you get it? Check Eligibility

Earning $1,800 a Month Find Out If You Qualify for SNAP Benefits in 2025!

Earning $1,800 a Month? Find Out If You Qualify for SNAP Benefits in 2025!

Get ready to receive an IRS Tax Refund of $2,600 before the end of March if you are on this list of Americans

Get ready to receive an IRS Tax Refund of $2,600 before the end of March if you are on this list of Americans

Why’s My Tax Refund Taking So Long Main Reason for the IRS to Delay Your Check

Why’s My Tax Refund Taking So Long: Main Reason for the IRS to Delay Your Check

You May Qualify for a $1,400 Stimulus Check Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

You May Qualify for a $1,400 Stimulus Check: Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

When will DOGE stimulus checks arrive in American households?

When will DOGE stimulus checks arrive in American households?

1.1M Taxpayers Haven’t Claimed Tax Refunds of Almost $1,000: IRS Still Has $1B to Deliver

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

Leave a Comment