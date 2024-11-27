Marriage or Divorce in 2025 and Social Security Checks – Here Are the Announced Changes

Deciding to change your marital status is always a significant step. But when you’re collecting Social Security benefits, this decision carries additional complexities. Whether you’re considering marriage or divorce, knowing how these changes impact your benefits can help you make informed choices.

Spousal Benefits

If your Social Security benefits are low, marrying someone with a higher benefit might make you eligible for spousal benefits. To qualify, certain conditions must be met:

Marriage Duration: You must be married for at least one year.

You must be married for at least one year. Age Requirement: You must be at least 62 years old, or any age if you’re caring for a child under 16 or a child with a disability entitled to your spouse’s benefits.

These rules mean not everyone qualifies immediately, but it’s worth investigating if your spouse’s benefit is higher than your own.

Maximum Spousal Benefit

The maximum spousal benefit is 50% of your spouse’s full retirement age (FRA) benefit. However, claiming benefits early (at age 62) means a reduced payout, and the decision is permanent.

Here’s an example:

If your spouse’s FRA benefit is $2,000, the maximum spousal benefit you can claim is $1,000.

Special Circumstances

You may qualify for benefits earlier and at a higher rate if you’re caring for a dependent child who meets the following criteria:

Under 16 Years Old: The child is younger than 16.

The child is younger than 16. Disability: The child has a qualifying disability and is entitled to your spouse’s benefits.

Deemed Filing Rule

The Social Security Administration (SSA) enforces a deemed filing rule. When you file for either your own or your spouse’s benefit, you’re automatically filing for the other benefit as well. This rule simplifies the process but limits flexibility.

Key Points:

If your retirement benefit is $1,000 and your spousal benefit is $1,300, the SSA combines them. You’ll receive $1,300, with $300 being the spousal addition.

You can no longer delay one benefit to earn more credits on the other.

Exception:

Deemed filing doesn’t apply to survivor’s benefits. For example:

A widow or widower can claim survivor benefits without affecting their retirement benefit timeline.

Divorce and Social Security

Marriage isn’t the only relationship status affecting benefits—divorce can, too. If you were married for at least 10 years and are 62 or older, you might qualify for ex-spousal benefits, even if your ex remarries. This won’t impact your ex’s current spouse’s benefits.

What If You Remarry?

If you remarry, ex-spousal benefits end. You must wait one year before claiming benefits based on your new spouse’s record. If you divorce again, you can revert to your original ex-spouse’s benefits.

Navigating Social Security changes tied to marital status can feel overwhelming. But knowing these rules can help you maximize your benefits while planning your next steps in life.

