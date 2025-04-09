Man Who Planned to Kill Supreme Court Justice Pleads Guilty, Faces Life in Prison

Nicholas Roske, a 29-year-old man from California, pleaded guilty last week to attempting to assassinate a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. A federal judge has now set a sentencing date for October 3 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Roske could face a sentence of 30 years to life in a maximum-security prison. Federal prosecutors have also indicated he may receive additional penalties because the crime is linked to terrorism.

Plot to Kill a Supreme Court Justice

According to court documents and Roske’s guilty plea, the incident took place in 2022. Roske admitted that he planned to kill one or more associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. He had done extensive online research about their home addresses, how to break into a house without being noticed, and how to kill someone quietly—specifically by stabbing or strangulation.

He also looked up how to travel with weapons and made plans to fly from California to the Washington, D.C. area.

Near Attempt at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Home

Roske’s target was Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He traveled to the Justice’s neighborhood in Maryland with a gun, zip ties, a knife, and burglary tools. But after arriving, he noticed federal marshals outside Kavanaugh’s home and changed his mind.

Instead of going through with the attack, Roske walked away and called 911. On the call, he admitted he was having both suicidal and homicidal thoughts and confessed that he had flown from California with the intent to kill Justice Kavanaugh.

Prosecutors Seek Terrorism-Related Penalties

Because Roske’s actions were meant to influence a branch of the U.S. government—by threatening a Supreme Court Justice—his crime qualifies for terrorism-related punishment under federal law.

If the court accepts the terrorism enhancement, Roske could face a harsher sentence than usual. His minimum sentence would be 30 years, and he could be given life in prison, depending on the judge’s decision.

Sentencing Set for October

U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman scheduled Roske’s sentencing hearing for October 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. EDT. The hearing will determine whether Roske gets the minimum 30 years or life in prison under the terrorism enhancement.

The case against Nicholas Roske is one of the most serious criminal threats ever made against a sitting Supreme Court Justice. While Roske did not follow through with the attack, his detailed planning and intent to kill placed him in violation of federal law.

With his guilty plea now confirmed, the court will soon decide how long he will remain behind bars—possibly for the rest of his life.

