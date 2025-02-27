Man Who Openly Berated Black Women, Allegedly Killed By His White Girlfriend, The Internet Speaks Out

Following the fatal shooting of Telvin Osborne, family members and social media users have spoken out.

A white woman from Georgia is charged with involuntary manslaughter in what investigators describe as a domestic violence incident.

According to police, Hannah Grace Cobb, a white woman, shot and killed her children’s father, Telvin Osborne, 30, who is Black. Cobb disagrees.

On February 23, police responded to a distress call from Cobb and Osborne’s home. Osborne was discovered unresponsive, with a bullet wound to his chest. Cobb, 25, claimed that when she was cleaning her gun, it misfired and struck Osborne.

“It is reckless to go out and drink and then bring a firearm into an argument. “It is reckless to engage in an argument where there is pushing and shoving,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams stated in a press conference.

According to Williams, there was no indication that the weapon was being cleaned.

Family members have voiced their opinions on social media.

Robert Osborne Williams, the victim’s brother, asked why Cobb was not arrested the night of the shooting. He suggested that Cobb’s reported reason for possessing the weapon was absurd.

“Who parties, goes home in the middle of the night, gets drunk, and cleans a gun?”

Cobb’s cousin, Mark Stevenson, believes her relationship with law enforcement is why she was not arrested right away.

“Her dad is a cop, and she has not been charged yet,” Stevenson claimed. “My family has a strong connection to that area, so this cannot be taken lightly… We will get justice one way or another.”

While the family’s focus is on justice, social media users are struggling to find empathy because of the victim’s online anti-Black rhetoric.

“Christian Obumseli and Telvin Osborne both insulted and denigrated Black women online in order to promote white women. “Now, look.”

Osborne’s anti-Black woman rhetoric is extensive and well-documented across various social media platforms.

Cobb remains at the Burke County Detention Center.

