Man Who Died On Cruise Threatened to ‘Kill’ Passengers, But Family Says Behavior Was Unusual

A guy who died on a cruise ship after attacking crew members allegedly threatened to harm people around him, according to a fellow passenger.

Michael Virgil, 35, died on the Royal Caribbean cruise Navigator of the Seas on December 13, while vacationing with his fiancé and 7-year-old son, according to FOX LA.

About an hour after the cruise left the port of San Pedro, in Los Angeles, Virgil apparently got off the elevator on the wrong floor and began acting off, according to fellow passenger Christifer Mikhail. It was not immediately clear what sparked the attack.

Mikhail recorded the altercation and informed FOX LA that Virgil threatened to “kill” them. Passengers also claimed the newspaper that Virgil used racial slurs and assaulted two crew members.

“The gentleman that was drunk said that he was going to kill us and then he started chasing us down the hallway,” Mikhail told me.

The video shows Virgil standing in a tight corridor, kicking a door, with several crew workers standing a few feet away, appearing anxious.

In the footage, which Fox LA published, Virgil can also be seen attempting to punch a door while a crew member attempts to communicate with him.

Virgil attempted to enter a towel room where a crew member was hiding, Mikhail stated.

“He was asking God to forgive him,” Mikhail explained.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Royal Caribbean stated, “We are saddened by the death of one of our guests.” We offered assistance to the family and are cooperating with authorities in their inquiry.”

The FBI’s Los Angeles field office confirmed to PEOPLE that they are “investigating an incident on board [a Royal Caribbean cruise] that resulted in death,” but declined to release any other information, citing the current investigation.

Irgil’s family, who were traveling with him, told FOX LA that the episode did not reflect his regular demeanor.

“He didn’t deserve to die over it,” the relative stated.

