Man Sets 20-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman on Fire After She Reportedly Informs Wife Of An Affair

By Rachel Greco

Kania Brunson wore an engaging grin. The lovely young woman aspired to be an orthodontist or veterinarian and adored cosmetology. Kania Brunson also kept a secret.

According to the Milwaukee Prosecutor’s Office, Kania, 20, has been in a relationship with married man Sultan Shareef since she was a teenager. Kania and 54-year-old Sultan Sultan dated for several years before falling in love.

According to Kania’s mother, Jennifer Meadows, Sultan informed her in mid-September 2022, “I want to be done messing with your daughter, but she’s reaching out to my wife.”

When Kania tried to contact his wife in the hopes that she would leave him, he intended to kill her.

According to authorities, on September 24, 2022, Sultan sought assistance from his old buddy, Carvester Carver. When Carvester arrived at an auto shop, Sultan had Kania in the back seat and was stabbing her with a screwdriver. Despite having her neck sliced, she managed to cry for aid and scream, “He cut my throat.”

When Carvester attempted to intercede, Sultan drew his gun and drove away with Kania. Carvester dialed 911. When the cops came, the couple had already left, but Carvester provided them with a detailed description of the vehicle and a partial plate number.

The same day, Justin Fields, 39, was in his Milwaukee kitchen on Keefe Avenue and Palmer Street when he noticed flames and fire in the alley.

“At first, I thought it was trash burning,” Justin told AOL.

Then he noticed arms and legs.

The heavily charred body was identified as Kania Brunson. Her corpse was riddled with bullet wounds, and she was abandoned in an alley and burned on fire.

Investigators questioned Sultan’s wife, who claimed he was with her at the time of the murder, but video footage revealed she was lying.

Authorities apprehended Sultan Shareef and his brother-in-law, Johnny Hopgood.

“I saw you stabbing that girl with a Phillips-head screwdriver,” Carvester testified in court. “You did that.”

Johnny entered a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to time served and ten years probation. Sultan Shareef earned life in prison plus 12 years.

