US local news

Man imprisoned after stabbing ex-girlfriend’s neighbor in the heart after an argument

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Man imprisoned after stabbing ex-girlfriend's neighbor in the heart after an argument

A man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s neighbour in the heart has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 19 years.

Jaden Sheriff, 20, stabbed Robert Watson, 37, in Hamilton Crescent, Harrow, north-west London, on the afternoon of February 26.

On January 30, Sheriff, from Hackney in north London, was found guilty of murder but acquitted of possessing a knife after a trial at the Old Bailey.

During the trial, the court heard how Mr Weston was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a 12-inch wound that punctured his heart.

According to the Old Bailey, Sheriff had told his girlfriend Jaid three days prior that he needed to have sex because he had “blue balls”.

When Jaid told Mr Weston what he had said, he informed her that Sheriff was not telling the truth, which sparked an argument.

Jurors were told by Jonathan Polnay KC, “The prosecution say, quite simply, the defendant was upset that his false suggestion that he needed to have sex due to ‘blue balls’ had been called out, and rather than own up and take responsibility for his actions, he directed his anger at Robert Weston.”

On the morning of Mr Weston’s death, Sheriff informed Jaid that he was coming over to apologize, saying, “Idk (I do not know) what came over me sorry Jaid.”

The court heard that Sheriff had followed Mr Watson into his home and began “punching and insulting” him in his bedroom while he begged him not to hurt him.

He then retreated to the floor in what Jaid dubbed the “W position”. She then attempted to get between the two of them, but Sheriff pulled her away, ripping out her hair extensions in the process.

He then stabbed Mr Weston twice before he left the house, collapsed, and died on the street.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Mr Watson’s family and friends described how his death had “shattered” their lives.

Jan Dumbarton, his mother, stated that she had been forced to stop working “because of my grief” and could no longer leave the house “without experiencing panic and anxiety”.

She went further: “Life will never be the same and that must be something I carry with me for every day of my life.”

Mr Watson’s sister, Marina Dumbarton, stated, “The loss of my brother has affected my entire family.” We have been left with an emptiness that can never be filled.

“It haunts me to know that he no longer has a future that he deserves. My brother’s death has shattered us, and we will be carrying this burden for the rest of our lives.

On Valentine’s Day, judge Rebecca Trowler KC said: “There is no punishment in terms of years that can bring (Robert) back, and there are no words that I can use today to console Robert’s grieving family.”

As he exited the dock, Sheriff blew a kiss to supporters in the public gallery who could be heard crying during the sentencing.

After Mr Weston was stabbed, Jaid called 999 and informed the operator, “My ex stabbed him with a knife.”

She went on to describe the knife that stabbed Mr Weston as a small flick knife with a Celtic cross on the handle.

An examination of the Sheriff’s phone revealed videos of the defendant holding a knife that matched the description, jurors were informed.

Sheriff was arrested the following day and claimed in a prepared statement that Mr Weston was spying on his ex-girlfriend.

He claimed Mr Weston threatened to stab him and attacked him with a vegetable knife he had taken from his kitchen.

He told officers that the victim swung at him and stabbed him in the upper torso before fleeing.

He stated: “The entire incident lasted three to five minutes, including the arguing; everything happened so quickly.

“Not knowing what to do I discarded the knife in a river near Hackney Marshes.”

The defendant claimed that he was always acting in self-defence of himself and his then-girlfriend.

He said, “This should never have happened.” From verbals to punches to knives, everything happened so quickly that I honestly do not know what I could have done differently. I am shocked and saddened that someone has died.”

However, Mr Polnay told police that the Sheriff’s account was “plainly false” and contradicted Jaid’s version of events and text messages leading up to the stabbing.

Source

For You!

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

Thousands of people affected by new Social Security Fairness Act change to retirement age

Thousands of people affected by new Social Security Fairness Act change to retirement age

New $1,650 Direct Deposit payments for Disability retirees

New $1,650 Direct Deposit payments for Disability retirees

VA Disability and SSDI payments in February find out all of sending dates

VA Disability and SSDI payments in February: find out all of sending dates

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS these are the requirements

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS: these are the requirements

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

Thousands of people aren’t claiming these checks they don’t know about – see if you’re eligible this 2025

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS these are the requirements

How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS: these are the requirements

These 8 Mercury Dimes Are Worth a Fortune – See If You Have One!

Why the Rare Bicentennial Quarter Could Be Worth $201K – Plus 6 More Coins

Rare Bicentennial Quarter at $201K – See If You Have a Hidden Fortune

Top 6 Most Valuable U.S. Coins – Rare Bicentennial Quarter and Million-Dollar Finds

The $15 Million Coin You May Have Missed – Identifying Rare Dimes & Quarters

$1400 check could be about to hit your account Here’s how to track the status

$1400 check could be about to hit your account: Here’s how to track the status

$725 Stimulus Payment Eligibility Who Will Receive the February 2025 Deposit This Week

$725 Stimulus Payment Eligibility: Who Will Receive the February 2025 Deposit This Week?

Tax Season 2025 the IRS will not accept any more Tax Returns without penalties once it’s over

Tax Season 2025: the IRS will not accept any more Tax Returns without penalties once it’s over

IRS Tax Refund 2025 Payment Dates Refunds Have Already Started

IRS Tax Refund 2025 Payment Dates: Refunds Have Already Started

If you live in these states, check your EBT card because SNAP Food Stamps will arrive before Valentine’s Day

If you live in these states, check your EBT card because SNAP Food Stamps will arrive before Valentine’s Day

Leave a Comment