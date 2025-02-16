Man imprisoned after stabbing ex-girlfriend’s neighbor in the heart after an argument

A man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s neighbour in the heart has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 19 years.

Jaden Sheriff, 20, stabbed Robert Watson, 37, in Hamilton Crescent, Harrow, north-west London, on the afternoon of February 26.

On January 30, Sheriff, from Hackney in north London, was found guilty of murder but acquitted of possessing a knife after a trial at the Old Bailey.

During the trial, the court heard how Mr Weston was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a 12-inch wound that punctured his heart.

According to the Old Bailey, Sheriff had told his girlfriend Jaid three days prior that he needed to have sex because he had “blue balls”.

When Jaid told Mr Weston what he had said, he informed her that Sheriff was not telling the truth, which sparked an argument.

Jurors were told by Jonathan Polnay KC, “The prosecution say, quite simply, the defendant was upset that his false suggestion that he needed to have sex due to ‘blue balls’ had been called out, and rather than own up and take responsibility for his actions, he directed his anger at Robert Weston.”

On the morning of Mr Weston’s death, Sheriff informed Jaid that he was coming over to apologize, saying, “Idk (I do not know) what came over me sorry Jaid.”

The court heard that Sheriff had followed Mr Watson into his home and began “punching and insulting” him in his bedroom while he begged him not to hurt him.

He then retreated to the floor in what Jaid dubbed the “W position”. She then attempted to get between the two of them, but Sheriff pulled her away, ripping out her hair extensions in the process.

He then stabbed Mr Weston twice before he left the house, collapsed, and died on the street.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Mr Watson’s family and friends described how his death had “shattered” their lives.

Jan Dumbarton, his mother, stated that she had been forced to stop working “because of my grief” and could no longer leave the house “without experiencing panic and anxiety”.

She went further: “Life will never be the same and that must be something I carry with me for every day of my life.”

Mr Watson’s sister, Marina Dumbarton, stated, “The loss of my brother has affected my entire family.” We have been left with an emptiness that can never be filled.

“It haunts me to know that he no longer has a future that he deserves. My brother’s death has shattered us, and we will be carrying this burden for the rest of our lives.

On Valentine’s Day, judge Rebecca Trowler KC said: “There is no punishment in terms of years that can bring (Robert) back, and there are no words that I can use today to console Robert’s grieving family.”

As he exited the dock, Sheriff blew a kiss to supporters in the public gallery who could be heard crying during the sentencing.

After Mr Weston was stabbed, Jaid called 999 and informed the operator, “My ex stabbed him with a knife.”

She went on to describe the knife that stabbed Mr Weston as a small flick knife with a Celtic cross on the handle.

An examination of the Sheriff’s phone revealed videos of the defendant holding a knife that matched the description, jurors were informed.

Sheriff was arrested the following day and claimed in a prepared statement that Mr Weston was spying on his ex-girlfriend.

He claimed Mr Weston threatened to stab him and attacked him with a vegetable knife he had taken from his kitchen.

He told officers that the victim swung at him and stabbed him in the upper torso before fleeing.

He stated: “The entire incident lasted three to five minutes, including the arguing; everything happened so quickly.

“Not knowing what to do I discarded the knife in a river near Hackney Marshes.”

The defendant claimed that he was always acting in self-defence of himself and his then-girlfriend.

He said, “This should never have happened.” From verbals to punches to knives, everything happened so quickly that I honestly do not know what I could have done differently. I am shocked and saddened that someone has died.”

However, Mr Polnay told police that the Sheriff’s account was “plainly false” and contradicted Jaid’s version of events and text messages leading up to the stabbing.

