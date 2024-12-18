Man Convicted of Dismembering Wife on Anniversary Trip and Leaving Remains in Camper Bathroom

A New Hampshire man has been found guilty of murdering his wife when they were on a trip to celebrate their one wedding anniversary in 2021.

According to WMUR, the New Hampshire Union Leader, and NBC Boston, a Vermont jury determined that Emily Jean Schwarz, 22, was slain and dismembered by her husband Joseph Ferlazzo in October 2021 while the two were on a trip in Bolton.

The verdict came just over three years after the couple went on vacation to commemorate their anniversary.

Schwarz’s family reported her missing in October after Ferlazzo, 41, returned from their anniversary trip without her, according to WWLP and the Burlington Free Press, which cited a criminal complaint. He apparently informed them that the pair had a disagreement, and Schwarz walked out.

During the inquiry, when Ferlazzo met with officials, he reportedly confessed to killing her inside their vehicle, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.

The vehicle, a bus turned into a “living and traveling space” by the pair, was discovered by police during their inquiry, according to Vermont officials. Inside, they discovered Schwarz’s mutilated body.

Ferlazzo claimed in court that he killed his wife in self-defense, according to WCAX, NBC 5, and the New Hampshire Union Leader.

“I have one flash of memory where I cut into her leg with a knife,” he told the court, adding that he has no more memories of stabbing her.

“It made me sick,” he admitted on the stand.

According to NBC 5, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George stated that the jury did not accept this assertion and was unable to link Ferlazzo’s claims with evidence presented at trial.

“The verdict couldn’t be any better,” Schwarz’s mother Adrienne Bass said, according to the source. “For me it was really just relief and feeling like we got the justice that Emily deserves.”

Schwarz was described in an obituary as a “beautiful, aspiring singer” with a “infectious personality.”

“Emily’s dream was to become a cosmetologist and to help make people feel good about themselves, something she herself struggled with from time to time,” according to an obituary. “Even at her worst moments, her hope and resolve to survive shined through. She was always determined and fought for what was right.

NBC 5 and WCAX stated that Ferlazzo will be punished in February.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.

