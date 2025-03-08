Man condemned in 1984, apprehended by authorities after escaping the state penitentiary

PARCHMAN, Mississippi – An inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder escaped from the Mississippi Department of Corrections custody, but was apprehended shortly after.

According to MDOC, state inmate Nevin Whetstone, who had escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary, was apprehended in Sunflower County on Friday.

Whetstone was apprehended with the assistance of local, state, and federal officials, according to MDOC.

Whetstone is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Lee County, as well as a one-year sentence for escaping from the Sunflower County jail.

He was sentenced on December 14, 1984.

