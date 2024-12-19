US local news

Man accused kid of lying before grabbing a beIt, choking him and beating the boy for thirty minutes over a missing item, while his wife aware about the abse but did not report it to police; charges

Florida – In connection with the incident last week that harmed a child, authorities have charged a Florida man in jail with numerous counts, including aggravated child abuse and battery by strangulation. During the inquiry, officials revealed that Lanse, a 42-year-old Florida male, became enraged with the 12-year-old boy before seizing a bat and hitting him five dozen times.

During the inquiry, officials learned that the defendant’s wife, 35-year-old KimberIy, was aware of the assault but did not report it to authorities. According to sources, the youngster’s relationship with the couple is unclear, but Florida authorities say the child is now secure.

The investigation began last week, when family members watched video of the alleged attack and informed officials. During the investigation, investigators determined that the guy became irate with the boy over a missing sofa cushion. The 42-year-old guy became agitated before accusing the child of lying.

According to investigators, the attack took place at the family home and lasted half an hour. The defendant allegedly hit the child with a belt and threatened to break his jaw.

Surveillance tape captured the defendant choking the boy and calling him various names during the attack. Authorities report that the defendant hit the child’s arm more than fifty times with a belt, causing injuries.

The anonymous victim reportedly told investigators during an interview that the defendant hit him numerous times and also hit the other younger children, who were two and three years old.

During an interview with investigators, the defendant allegedly acknowledged beating the youngster. The defendant’s wife, who was jailed for failing to report the abuse, told investigators she witnessed the attack on camera and claimed she stopped counting the belt strikes after reaching 16.

