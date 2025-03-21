Major Change: Social Security Filings Must Be Done In Person as DOGE Offices Shut Down

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced that beginning March 31, individuals who wish to claim benefits but are unable to verify their identity online must apply in person.

After this date, phone verification for identity proofing will be unavailable.

Why It Matters?

This change comes as several Social Security offices are closing due to budget cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE has identified 47 SSA field offices that will close, with many in the southeastern and southern United States. A large number of field offices, approximately 1,230 nationwide, will be affected.

According to an SSA spokesperson, the majority of the leases that will not be renewed are for in-person hearing spaces, as most hearings are now conducted online.

What To Know?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced on Tuesday that it will begin transitioning to stricter identity proofing procedures for benefit claims and direct deposit changes over the next two weeks.

Those who are unable to verify their identity using their online “my Social Security” account must visit a local SSA office in person.

According to a leaked SSA memo obtained by Popular Information, this change could result in an additional 75,000 to 85,000 people visiting field offices weekly to verify their information. If this holds, it could result in approximately 4.42 million additional visits per year.

According to SSA data from February 2025, only 44.9% of benefit claim appointments were scheduled within 28 days.

The agency stated that it has recalled all frontline employees to work five days a week to help meet the increased demand for in-person services.

What People Are Saying?

On March 18, Lee Dudek, the SSA’s acting commissioner, stated, “Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance.”

For far too long, the agency relied on out-of-date methods of identity verification. These changes will enhance security and service.”

Representative John B. Larson, a Democrat from Connecticut, criticized the decision, saying, “This move is a deliberate effort to undermine Social Security in order to fund $2 trillion in tax breaks for the top one percent.”

Forcing seniors and disabled Americans to apply online or at shrinking field offices, while eliminating phone options, leads to chaos and inefficiency, justifying privatization.”

Max Richtman, President and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, told Newsweek:

“Creating barriers for people who have earned these benefits and pay for SSA operations with every paycheck reflects indifference—or even hostility—toward those relying on Social Security.”

What’s Next?

The SSA has announced a two-week transition period to train employees and ensure policies are in place before the March 31 deadline.

