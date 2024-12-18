US local news

MAGA rioter engages in a’shouting match’ with judge — and receives a lengthy sentence. report

By Oliver

Published on:

MAGA rioter engages in a'shouting match' with judge — and receives a lengthy sentence. report

A Trump fan who was found guilty of assaulting police during the January 6th, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol building reportedly engaged in a “shouting match” with a court on Tuesday, soon before receiving a lengthy prison term.

According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney on Bluesky, Judge Reggie Walton sentenced Capitol rioter Michael Bradley to five years in prison after he was convicted this summer of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dead

Walton was angered at the sentence because Bradley tried to argue that he “wasn’t targeting police” when he repeatedly threw batons at them during the January 6th disturbances, according to Cheney.

Walton also chastised Bradley for having “precisely zero remorse” for his conduct that day.

According to Cheney, Walton and Bradley engaged in a “shouting match” at this point, with Walton warning the convicted Trump supporter that he was “digging more of a hole” for himself.

Walton eventually chose to grant Bradley a lighter sentence than what prosecutors had wanted, citing Bradley’s “family circumstances,” as Cheney called them.

President-elect Donald Trump has often asserted that the violent criminals who attacked a co-equal department of government on his behalf are “hostages” and has promised to pardon many, if not all, of them.

SOURCE

For You!

Man Convicted of Dismembering Wife on Anniversary Trip and Leaving Remains in Camper Bathroom

Man Convicted of Dismembering Wife on Anniversary Trip and Leaving Remains in Camper Bathroom

Trump nominates ex-US Senate candidate Herschel Walker as ambassador to the Bahamas

Trump nominates ex-US Senate candidate Herschel Walker as ambassador to the Bahamas

Elon Musk's drug use is becoming an issue for government security clearance

Elon Musk’s drug use is becoming an issue for government security clearance

Uncle's Second Term Already Is More Dangerous Than His First, Mary Trump Warns

Uncle’s Second Term “Already Is More Dangerous” Than His First, Mary Trump Warns

MAGA rioter engages in a'shouting match' with judge — and receives a lengthy sentence. report

MAGA rioter engages in a’shouting match’ with judge — and receives a lengthy sentence. report

Oliver

Recommend For You

SNAP payments before Christmas These states will send checks to EBT cards on time

SNAP payments before Christmas: These states will send checks to EBT cards on time

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Leave a Comment