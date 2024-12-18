MAGA rioter engages in a’shouting match’ with judge — and receives a lengthy sentence. report

A Trump fan who was found guilty of assaulting police during the January 6th, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol building reportedly engaged in a “shouting match” with a court on Tuesday, soon before receiving a lengthy prison term.

According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney on Bluesky, Judge Reggie Walton sentenced Capitol rioter Michael Bradley to five years in prison after he was convicted this summer of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dead

Walton was angered at the sentence because Bradley tried to argue that he “wasn’t targeting police” when he repeatedly threw batons at them during the January 6th disturbances, according to Cheney.

Walton also chastised Bradley for having “precisely zero remorse” for his conduct that day.

According to Cheney, Walton and Bradley engaged in a “shouting match” at this point, with Walton warning the convicted Trump supporter that he was “digging more of a hole” for himself.

Walton eventually chose to grant Bradley a lighter sentence than what prosecutors had wanted, citing Bradley’s “family circumstances,” as Cheney called them.

President-elect Donald Trump has often asserted that the violent criminals who attacked a co-equal department of government on his behalf are “hostages” and has promised to pardon many, if not all, of them.

