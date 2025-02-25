US local news

Louisiana mom, who according to family exhibited no guilt, uploaded images of herself promoting her expIicit page days after her baby died in a motel room, was convicted

By Oliver

Louisiana – Sumer, a 21-year-old Louisiana woman, was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the death of her child two years ago.

According to authorities, the 1-year-old baby, Keinan, died of a fentanyl overdose, and his mother was arrested last year at a Mississippi motel. The baby’s father, Adryan, was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The investigation began in May 2023, when the 911 caller informed the dispatcher that they needed medical assistance for their 1-year-old child. The medical examiner informed investigators that the child had meth-fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl in his system.

During the sentencing, the victim’s family member, who is also the defendant’s sibling, reportedly told the court that her sister posted provocative photos on social media and advertised her expIicit page days after her child was discovered dead.

The woman, later identified as KayIa, told the court that her sibling ‘has no remorse and posted on social media and her expIicit page days after her son died.’

According to KayIa, her sister is proud of her lifestyle and frequently boasts that her’sugar-daddy’ pays for her lawyers. The defence attorney claimed that the child’s death was accidental. According to the attorney, their client had a severe drug addiction that impaired her judgment.

Another adult, LezIie, was indicted for manslaughter in connection with the child’s death. She has a pretrial conference hearing scheduled for March 3.

The defendant’s mother, Tamie, believes the sentence was far too lenient: “Nobody knows her like I do, like her sister does like her brother, her brother does,” Abshire said. “The three of us stood up there.We introduced her to our immediate family and expressed our heartfelt feelings about how we know Summer better than you do.

Do we know what she is capable of? Know that she is manipulating you. Eight years isn’t just when she’ll get out and start having more children. We don’t want that to happen.

Originally, the defendant faced two decades in prison, but a representative from the DA’s office says the sentence was reduced to eight years after she agreed to cooperate with the state and provide material assistance.

