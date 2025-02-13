Lottery ticket for $10.4 million purchased in Illinois before the Super Bowl. Where was it sold?

While the rest of the country prepared to watch the Super Bowl in New Orleans, lottery players in Illinois were waiting to see if they would win an even bigger prize that weekend: a jackpot.

According to officials, one person in the state holds a lottery ticket worth $10.4 million from the February 8 drawing.

The winner matched all six numbers in the Lotto drawing held the night before football’s biggest game, according to officials. The winning numbers were 6, 9, 18, 31, 39, and 49.

While the winner has yet to be announced, employees at the Des Plaines gas station that sold the ticket have already begun to celebrate.

The Mobil gas station will receive a bonus equal to 1% of the winnings, or approximately $104,000, according to lottery officials.

“We only bought this store a month ago, and already we have a big jackpot winner!” Jinu John, the gas station’s co-owner, informed officials. “I don’t know who won – but it’s certainly one lucky guy or girl.”

The jackpot winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Des Plaines is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without causing harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can destroy lives and families.

If you or a loved one exhibits signs of gambling addiction, contact the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or go to the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

