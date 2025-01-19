US local news

Los Angeles wildfires: Will Smith’s $42 million Malibu mansion burns to ashes

By Oliver

According to reports, Will Smith’s $42 million Malibu mansion was destroyed by wildfires in California.

This has left the Bad Boys actor completely shocked. Not only did he lose his home, but reports indicate that his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, his children, and other family members were inside when the fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m., and they all awoke to smoke and the smell of burning wood.

High winds and dry conditions fueled the fire, making it difficult for firefighters to control. Despite the efforts of local fire departments, the family’s beloved home sustained extensive damage.

The actor, who was on a business trip, was immediately notified when the fire broke out. When he received the news, he dashed back to Malibu, only to be confronted with the heartbreaking sight of his beloved property consumed by fire and his family destroyed.

A close family friend revealed that he was completely shattered. “Will was very upset when he arrived. While he is usually a reserved person, this experience was extremely traumatic.

His family is extremely important to him, and seeing their situation in such a chaotic state was devastating.”

Although all family members and guests have been confirmed safe, the psychological effects of this traumatic event are expected to be significant, especially as the Smith family deals with the destruction of their once-beautiful home.

During this traumatic event, Smith’s social media accounts have been inundated with messages of support from fans and celebrities. Several of his close colleagues have expressed concern for his well-being, recognizing the devastating impact this tragedy has had on him.

Neither he nor his wife have issued a statement regarding the fire. Martin Lawrence, his co-star in ‘Bad Boys,’ and ‘Aladdin’ director Guy Ritchie have all expressed their support. ‘We’re just happy they’re safe,’ Lawrence wrote in an emotional tweet.

The Smith family’s $42 million mansion, once a symbol of their success, is now a pile of ashes. As the fire investigation progresses and recovery efforts begin, the family faces a long and difficult journey ahead.

Despite the tragic loss, fans, friends, and family are relieved that they survived unharmed.

