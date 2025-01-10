Los Angeles fire destroyed the homes of these celebrities

Many celebrities lost their homes as a result of multiple fires across Los Angeles. The Palisades, Eaton, and Sunset fires (also known as the Hollywood Hills fire) have forced thousands of residents in Los Angeles County to evacuate.

Many celebrities who were affected by the Los Angeles fire have confirmed, with tears, that their homes were destroyed.

And, according to Cal Fire, these three wildfires are still at 0% containment as of January 9 at 11:00 AM PT, putting many more homes at risk of destruction.

Which celebrity homes burned down due to the Los Angeles fires?

The following celebrities have lost their homes as a result of the numerous fires in Los Angeles, according to their official social media accounts and various sources such as Variety, People, and the Associated Press.

However, many people are unsure whether their houses are still standing.

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins, the legendary actor, lost his $6 million home in the Pacific Palisades area, as shown in photos from the Daily Mail.

He moved into the home in 2021, after his previous home in Malibu remained standing following the Woolsey fire in 2018.

Anna Faris

Actress Anna Faris has also lost her Pacific Palisades home. A representative stated that “Anna and her family are safe and very grateful.”

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester

According to People, photos of the LA fires confirm that “Nobody Wants This” actor Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester’s home has burned down.

Architectural Digest reported that the couple purchased the Pacific Palisades home in 2019.

Billy Crystal

In a statement to the Associated Press, actor Billy Crystal said his Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the fires.

He and his wife Janice had lived in the house since 1979, and said, “We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”

Cameron Mathison

General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison shared a devastating video of his home on fire in an Instagram post. While he and his family are safe, the clip shows that there’s very little left standing of his house.

Denise Crosby

Denise Crosby, who played Tasha Yar and Yar’s daughter Sela in Star Trek: The Next Generation, revealed on X that her Spanish cottage home was reduced to “ashes” as a result of the Palisades fire.

John Goodman

According to the Daily Mail, nothing remains standing at the Pacific Palisades home of “Roseanne” actor John Goodman. The $4.6 million, 5250-square-foot house he bought in 2008 has been reduced to cinders.

Mandy Moore

In an Instagram post on January 9, actress Mandy Moore confirmed that much of her Altadena home had burned down. While a portion of her house remains “still standing” and mostly intact, it is “not livable.” Still, she suffers from “weird survivors guilt” because she has family and friends who have lost everything.

Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller

According to People, photos of the plot where Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller’s former home stood show that it has been burned down. The Top Gun: Maverick actor bought the house in 2023.

James Woods

Actor James Woods explained in a tearful segment on CNN that his Pacific Palisades home was engulfed in flames after only moving into the house several months ago. During the evacuation, he was able to rescue an elderly neighbor.

Paris Hilton

While watching an ABC News segment, Paris Hilton discovered that her Malibu home had burned down. In an Instagram post, she wrote that “the loss is overwhelming,” but she is “holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe.” HIlton says the charitable division of her company, 11:11 Media, will contact nonprofit organizations to provide assistance to communities affected by the fire.

Ricki Lake

Television host Ricki Lake confirmed on Instagram that she has lost her “dream home,” describing the loss as “immeasurable.” Fortunately, her husband Ross and dog Dolly have escaped and are now safe with her.

