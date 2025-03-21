List of states with payments of the next SNAP Food Stamps of $292

Citizens of the United States who receive any type of benefit, such as Social Security or SSI, are aware that they can also apply for SNAP Food Stamps. This extra check means that certain eligible United States citizens can get a little extra money to do their monthly shopping at any of the participating stores.

However, the exact day on which SNAP Food Stamps money is available on the EBT card is determined by where we live, as the payment schedule varies by state. As a result, some states have already paid all of the checks, while others have yet to disburse the funds from this benefit.

It is true that by the end of the month, all beneficiaries should have the SNAP Food Stamps check on their EBT card, but there may be some exceptions.

If we do not have this money available by the end of March, we may need to file a claim. However, as long as our state’s calendar is still open, we can continue to receive the monthly benefits.

States sending SNAP Food Stamps early in March

In March, SNAP Food Stamps checks are paid according to the usual schedule. As a result, we know that certain states pay much earlier than others. The important thing in these situations is to know when our state sends the check in question, as well as whether there is any other specific rule for sending the money.

In some states, all Americans receive SNAP Food Stamps on the same day, whereas in others, payments are made on different days based on your birthday or surname. In any case, the general rule when sending payments is as follows:

Alabama: March 4 to 23

Alaska: March 1

Arizona: March 1 to 13

Arkansas: March 4 to 13

California: March 1 to 10

Colorado: March 1 to 10

Connecticut: March 1 to 3

Delaware: March 2 to 23

District of Columbia: March 1 to 10

Florida: March 1 to 28

Georgia: March 5 to 23

Guam: March 1 to 10

Hawaii: March 3 to 5

Idaho: March 1 to 10

Illinois: March 1 to 10

Indiana: March 5 to 23

Iowa: March 1 to 10

Kansas: March 1 to 10

Kentucky: March 1 to 19

Louisiana: March 1 to 23

Maine: March 10-14

Maryland: March 4 to 23

Massachusetts: March 1 to 14

Michigan: March 3 to 21

Minnesota: March 4 to 13

Mississippi: March 4 to 21

Missouri: March 1 to 22

Montana: March 2 to 6

Nebraska: March 1 to 5

Nevada: March 1 to 10

New Hampshire: March 5

New Jersey: March 1 to 5

New Mexico: March 1 to 20

New York: March 1 to 9

North Carolina: March 3 to 21

North Dakota: March 1

Ohio: March 2 to 20

Oklahoma: March 1 to 10

Oregon: March 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: March 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: March 4 to March 22

Rhode Island: March 1

South Carolina: March 1 to 10

South Dakota: March 10

Tennessee: March 1 to 20

Texas: March 1 to 28

Utah: March 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands: March 1

Vermont: March 1

Virginia: March 1 to 7

Washington: March 1 to 20

West Virginia: March 1 to 9

Wisconsin: March 1 to 15

Wyoming: March 1 to 4

Simply checking the SNAP Food Stamps payment calendar will tell us whether or not our state has already sent the check. To determine whether we have enough money, we simply check the balance on our EBT card, which will provide us with all of the necessary information.

