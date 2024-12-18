List of Changes Retirees Collecting Social Security Checks Must Make in 2025

The next Trump presidency may bring significant changes, particularly to programs such as Social Security. President-elect Trump has founded the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce government spending and achieve a net surplus.

The issue is that governments are not businesses, and those affected have little to no redress once the cuts begin. Many people will fall into poverty, but there are some things that may be done to alleviate the impact before anything changes.

According to Jasmin Smoots, vice president of operations at Pension Bee, Social Security’s long-term viability is under threat, and Trump’s planned reforms may not be effective. “Trump recently proposed eliminating federal income taxes, which partially pay Social Security. Replacing this kind of money would be tough, as the Trump administration favors cutting and slashing taxes across the board,” she said.

“The main potential replacement may come from tariff funding, but the amount of tariffs required to replace the federal income tax is staggering. Replacing the federal income tax entirely would necessitate tariffs of up to 75%, exceeding the new administration’s proposed 25-35%. Without a meaningful counterpart for tax cuts, Social Security could fall victim to campaign promises.

This is why beneficiaries must make wise decisions that will help them get through.

Build Up Your IRA

IRAs, which are separate from Social Security, have been utilized for years to supplement deficient payouts. Increasing your contributions while you still have the opportunity will significantly increase your retirement income.

Smoots clarifies: “Diversifying your income sources and supplementing Social Security income through an individual retirement account can significantly enhance your financial security and peace of mind,” according to her.”IRAs are a powerful tool for retirement savings, but less than a third of households have a traditional IRA.”

Contribute to Your HSA

Healthcare costs only rise as you get older, so setting up and supporting one of these accounts can save you a lot of hassle in the long run. Smoot concurs: “Retirees should prepare for rising healthcare costs by exploring supplemental insurance options, health savings accounts (HSAs) and long-term care insurance,” she wrote. “These tools can help offset potential gaps in coverage and ensure financial security.”

Capitalize on Lower Taxes by Saving Up

According to Chuck Czajka, a certified Social Security claiming strategist and founder of Macro Money Concepts, while the Trump presidency is expected to reduce taxes, it is not a reason to change retirement income planning. In reality, it provides you with a wonderful opportunity in the short term,” he explained. “The Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA) may not fully expire in 2025. This means that taxes will be on sale for a few more years, providing a fantastic chance to switch your taxable retirement plans to a tax-free platform. Combined with tax-free Social Security benefits, this may fully fund retirement needs.

Make sure you have enough

Trying to gain more is always appealing, but in a delicate period like retirement, making sure you have enough and preserving your wealth may be even more crucial. According to Czajka, another great approach is to “own your number.” That’s correct. Owning the number you need is far more crucial than jeopardizing your numbers. “After retirement, losses can hurt more than gains can help,” he stated.

