US local news

Linda Lavin, 87, a Broadway great, ‘Alice’ sitcom star, Died

By Lucas

Published on:

Linda Lavin, 87, a Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star, Died

December 30 (UPI) — Linda Lavin, an Alice sitcom star and Broadway great, died at the age of 87.

Lavin’s representative announced that the Tony and Golden Globe Award winner died unexpectedly on Sunday as a result of complications from her recently diagnosed lung cancer.

She was still working at the time of her death, having just promoted her role in the new Netflix limited series No Good Deed on Instagram three days before, and was filming with Matt Bomer in Mid-Century Modern, a new Hulu comedy from Will & Grace creators/executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, as well as director-producer James Burrows.

“Working with Linda was a highlight of our careers. In a joint statement, Kohan, Mutchnick, and Burrows described her as “a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat-seeking missile with a joke.”

“But, more importantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, giving, and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her tremendously. We’re better for having known her.”

Lavin won two Golden Globes for her performance in Alice in 1979 and 1980, and she won a Tony for her work in 1987’s Broadway Bound.

Her other film credits include Barney Miller, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Room for Two, Conrad Bloom, Sean Saves the World, Elsbeth, Being the Ricardos, Brockmire, Santa Clarita Diet, Madam Secretary, Mom, The Good Wife, Bones, The O.C., The Sopranos, Room 104, Girls Weekend, How to Be a Latin Lover, and The Back-Up Plan.

Notable stage performances included Our Mother’s Brief Affair, Gypsy, The Sisters Rosenzweig, and Hollywood Arms.

SOURCE

For You!

A new law might effectively put an end to smoking in Massachusetts

A new law might effectively put an end to smoking in Massachusetts

Texas cheerleader, 17, charged with animal cruelty for killing poisoning her rival's show goat in a horrific 'jealousy' deed

Texas cheerleader, 17, charged with animal cruelty for killing poisoning her rival’s show goat in a horrific ‘jealousy’ deed

What to know about four new North Carolina laws that take effect on January 1

What to know about four new North Carolina laws that take effect on January 1

Trump warns the US'may be forced' into economic 'depression' as the $36 trillion debt crisis spirals out of control

Trump warns the US’may be forced’ into economic ‘depression’ as the $36 trillion debt crisis spirals out of control

Aurora alert Strong geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Illinois tonight and tomorrow

Aurora alert: Strong geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Illinois tonight and tomorrow

Lucas

Recommend For You

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable?

SASSA Grant Theft How to Resolve It

SASSA Grant Theft: How to Resolve It

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The announcement of the new digital payment system, early SRD grant payout, and SASSA Festival Relief 2024

The announcement of the new digital payment system, early SRD grant payout, and SASSA Festival Relief 2024

South Africa Salary Increase 2024 Should We Expect Another Rise

South Africa Salary Increase 2024: Should We Expect Another Rise?

Will You Receive the 1750 Stimulus Check in 2024 Full Eligibility Breakdown

Will You Receive the 1750 Stimulus Check in 2024? Full Eligibility Breakdown

Confirmed direct payment of over $1,350 to this group of eligible beneficiaries – you will receive it in late December

Confirmed direct payment of over $1,350 to this group of eligible beneficiaries – you will receive it in late December

The payment of millions of dollars by stimulus check is imminent

The payment of millions of dollars by stimulus check is imminent

Changes to the Income Limit for the Child Tax Credit in 2025

Changes to the Income Limit for the Child Tax Credit in 2025

Leave a Comment