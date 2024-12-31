Linda Lavin, 87, a Broadway great, ‘Alice’ sitcom star, Died

December 30 (UPI) — Linda Lavin, an Alice sitcom star and Broadway great, died at the age of 87.

Lavin’s representative announced that the Tony and Golden Globe Award winner died unexpectedly on Sunday as a result of complications from her recently diagnosed lung cancer.

She was still working at the time of her death, having just promoted her role in the new Netflix limited series No Good Deed on Instagram three days before, and was filming with Matt Bomer in Mid-Century Modern, a new Hulu comedy from Will & Grace creators/executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, as well as director-producer James Burrows.

“Working with Linda was a highlight of our careers. In a joint statement, Kohan, Mutchnick, and Burrows described her as “a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat-seeking missile with a joke.”

“But, more importantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, giving, and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her tremendously. We’re better for having known her.”

Lavin won two Golden Globes for her performance in Alice in 1979 and 1980, and she won a Tony for her work in 1987’s Broadway Bound.

Her other film credits include Barney Miller, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Room for Two, Conrad Bloom, Sean Saves the World, Elsbeth, Being the Ricardos, Brockmire, Santa Clarita Diet, Madam Secretary, Mom, The Good Wife, Bones, The O.C., The Sopranos, Room 104, Girls Weekend, How to Be a Latin Lover, and The Back-Up Plan.

Notable stage performances included Our Mother’s Brief Affair, Gypsy, The Sisters Rosenzweig, and Hollywood Arms.

