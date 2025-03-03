License Renewal for Seniors in New Mexico: What You Need to Know

License renewal for seniors in New Mexico has specific requirements and options designed to accommodate older drivers. Here’s what you need to know:

Age-Based Requirements

For drivers under 79:

Can renew their license every 4 or 8 years

Renewal fees: $18 for a 4-year license, $34 for an 8-year license

For drivers 79 and older:

Must renew their license annually

Renewal is free of charge

Renewal Options

Online Renewal: Now available for drivers 79 and older

Can be done within 60 days of license expiration

Accessible through MVDonline.com In-Person Renewal: Available at local NM MVD offices

May require a vision exam

Special Considerations

Drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report can complete their renewal online through a two-step process: Submit eye exam or medical report online Once accepted, proceed with license renewal on MVDonline.com

The MVD may place restrictions on where, when, and how seniors can drive based on individual assessments

Benefits of Online Renewal for Seniors

Reduces the need to visit MVD offices in person

Particularly helpful for vulnerable populations during health concerns like the COVID-19 pandemic

Helps alleviate backlogs and strain on field offices

This new online renewal system for seniors is part of New Mexico’s efforts to innovate and improve services for all drivers, with a focus on convenience and safety for older residents.

