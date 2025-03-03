License Renewal for Seniors in New Mexico: What You Need to Know

License renewal for seniors in New Mexico has specific requirements and options designed to accommodate older drivers. Here’s what you need to know:
Age-Based Requirements
For drivers under 79:
- Can renew their license every 4 or 8 years
- Renewal fees: $18 for a 4-year license, $34 for an 8-year license
For drivers 79 and older:
- Must renew their license annually
- Renewal is free of charge
Renewal Options
- Online Renewal:
- Now available for drivers 79 and older
- Can be done within 60 days of license expiration
- Accessible through MVDonline.com
- In-Person Renewal:
- Available at local NM MVD offices
- May require a vision exam
Special Considerations
- Drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report can complete their renewal online through a two-step process:
- Submit eye exam or medical report online
- Once accepted, proceed with license renewal on MVDonline.com
- The MVD may place restrictions on where, when, and how seniors can drive based on individual assessments
Benefits of Online Renewal for Seniors
- Reduces the need to visit MVD offices in person
- Particularly helpful for vulnerable populations during health concerns like the COVID-19 pandemic
- Helps alleviate backlogs and strain on field offices
This new online renewal system for seniors is part of New Mexico’s efforts to innovate and improve services for all drivers, with a focus on convenience and safety for older residents.
