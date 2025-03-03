USA News

License Renewal for Seniors in New Mexico: What You Need to Know

License renewal for seniors in New Mexico has specific requirements and options designed to accommodate older drivers. Here’s what you need to know:

Age-Based Requirements

For drivers under 79:

  • Can renew their license every 4 or 8 years
  • Renewal fees: $18 for a 4-year license, $34 for an 8-year license

For drivers 79 and older:

  • Must renew their license annually
  • Renewal is free of charge

Renewal Options

  1. Online Renewal:
    • Now available for drivers 79 and older
    • Can be done within 60 days of license expiration
    • Accessible through MVDonline.com
  2. In-Person Renewal:
    • Available at local NM MVD offices
    • May require a vision exam

Special Considerations

  • Drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report can complete their renewal online through a two-step process:
    1. Submit eye exam or medical report online
    2. Once accepted, proceed with license renewal on MVDonline.com
  • The MVD may place restrictions on where, when, and how seniors can drive based on individual assessments

Benefits of Online Renewal for Seniors

  • Reduces the need to visit MVD offices in person
  • Particularly helpful for vulnerable populations during health concerns like the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Helps alleviate backlogs and strain on field offices

This new online renewal system for seniors is part of New Mexico’s efforts to innovate and improve services for all drivers, with a focus on convenience and safety for older residents.

