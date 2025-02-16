License Renewal for Seniors in Nevada: What You Need to Know

Nevada has specific regulations for senior drivers when it comes to license renewal. Here’s what you need to know:
Renewal FrequencyFor drivers aged 65 and older in Nevada, license renewal is required every four years. This is more frequent than the standard eight-year renewal cycle for younger drivers, which helps ensure that senior drivers maintain the ability to operate a vehicle safely.
Renewal Process
In-Person RenewalIf you’re 71 or older, you cannot renew your Nevada driver’s license online. You must renew in person at a DMV office. During the in-person renewal, you will be required to:
- Pass a vision test
- Potentially take a written exam and/or road test, depending on your medical conditions or recent driving history
Mail RenewalSeniors may be eligible to renew by mail if they receive a full-page application with their renewal notice. However, you must alternate between in-person and mail renewals. For example, if you last renewed in person, you can renew by mail next time, and vice versa.
Vision TestA vision test is mandatory for drivers 71 and older at every renewal. You can either:
- Take the test for free at the DMV office
- Have an exam performed by an outside physician or optometrist within 90 days of the renewal request
Additional TestsWhile not always required, the DMV may ask senior drivers to complete:
- A written exam
- A road test
FeesSenior drivers enjoy reduced license renewal fees. While drivers under 65 pay $22.50 for a 4-year renewal, seniors only pay $17.25.
RestrictionsThe DMV may place restrictions on a senior driver’s license based on medical conditions or history. Common restrictions include:
- Requiring glasses or corrective contact lenses
- Limiting driving to daylight hours only
- Mandating annual vision exams or medical evaluations
Important Notes
- Renewal notices are mailed to the address on file with the DMV, but it’s the driver’s responsibility to renew before the expiration date.
- If your license has been expired for one year or more, you must take the written test. If it’s been expired for four years or more, you’ll also need to take the skills test.
- Nevada residents who are currently members of the Armed Forces, their spouses, dependents, or certain federal employees may be eligible to renew by mail up to 2 years after expiration.
