License Renewal for Seniors in Kansas: What You Need to Know

By Lucas

In Kansas, senior drivers face specific requirements for license renewal. Here’s what you need to know:

Age-Based Renewal Cycle

Drivers aged 65 and older must renew their license every four years, while those under 65 renew every six years.

Renewal Process

In-Person Requirement: Seniors must renew their license in person at a full-service driver’s license office or county treasurer location offering renewal services.

Vision Test: A vision exam is mandatory at renewal. This can be conducted at the DMV office for free or by an outside ophthalmologist or optometrist, who must complete a Vision Form within 90 days of the renewal request.

Documentation: You must provide:

  • Proof of identity (your expiring license can serve this purpose)

  • Social Security number

  • Proof of Kansas residency and principal address

Additional Tests:

  • Written test is not required at renewal

  • Road test is only required if there are indications of driver impairment

Fees and Timing

The renewal fee for seniors aged 65 and older is $25. You can renew your license up to one year in advance of its expiration.

Special Considerations

  • If your license has been expired for more than one year, you will need to take both written and driving examinations.

  • The DMV may add up to four restrictions to a license based on a doctor’s or license examiner’s discretion.

  • For those unable to renew in person due to being out of state, special procedures are available.

Remember, these rules are designed to ensure road safety while accommodating the needs of senior drivers. Always check with the Kansas Department of Revenue for the most up-to-date information as regulations may change.

