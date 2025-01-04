US local news

Levi, Coach Mac’s 13-year-old son, died from an online sextortion crime

By Oliver

Published on:

Levi James Maciejewski, the 13-year-old son of Shippensburg University head football coach Mark Maciejewski, was the victim of a heinous online crime that has left his family and community in shock.

The family revealed on Friday, Jan. 3, that Levi’s tragic death was the result of sextortion, which law enforcement has classified as homicide.

Mark Maciejewski, the head football coach at Shippensburg University, his wife Tricia, and their son Brady expressed their grief in a statement released on Friday, January 3.

They revealed that Levi’s life was ended by an online predator who coerced, threatened, and blackmailed him, resulting in disastrous consequences. Investigators are attempting to identify and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Levi’s loved ones described him as a vibrant, loving, and spirited young boy who brightened everyone’s lives. His family hopes that sharing their heartbreak will raise awareness about the dangers of sextortion and prevent others from going through the same ordeal.

“This may be a story to some, but to us, it is an unimaginable loss and a deeply personal reality,” they wrote, requesting that the public respect their privacy. The family emphasized the importance of educating children about the potential risks of digital interactions.

Levi was discovered on Tuesday, August 20, at approximately 2:08 p.m. in Shippensburg’s 300 block of Britton Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police and the Daily Voice. Megan Frazer, PSP Trooper H PIO, confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

The Shippensburg School District expressed heartfelt condolences for the death of Levi, a middle school student, and has made counselors available to students affected by the tragedy.

The family set up an email account, [email protected], where the community can share stories and photos of Levi. They stated that no fundraisers have been established yet, but will share plans for assistance if necessary.

“Please hug your children tight, tell them you love them, and pray over our dear friends,” the relatives wrote in a letter.

They urged anyone affected by sextortion to seek assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and its website, missingkids.org. Reports can be submitted by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

“Levi deserves to be remembered and honored for the incredible person he was,” the family concluded, hoping that sharing their story will inspire others to take action to protect themselves from this growing threat.

