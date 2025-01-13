Leslie Charleson, who played Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital, died at the age of 79

US local news

Leslie Charleson, who played Monica Quartermaine on “General Hospital,” has died. She was 79.

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini announced Charleson’s death on Instagram on Sunday. The actress died of complications from a long illness, according to a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly with USA TODAY.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson,” Valentini wrote in an email.

“Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on ‘General Hospital’ alone, and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was the beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew.

“I’ll miss our daily conversations, her quick wit, and her amazing presence on set. On behalf of everyone at ‘General Hospital,’ my heartfelt condolences go out to her family during this difficult time.”

Charleson made her “General Hospital” debut as Dr. Quartermaine in 1977 and appeared in over 2,000 episodes over the next five decades, according to the actress’s IMDb page.

Charleson told Digital Journal in 2019 that she only signed on for two years on the ABC drama and has no idea what happened. I admire her spirit, independence, and everything about her. Back then, there weren’t many good female roles that included that. It was an amazing time, and the material was excellent for acting.”

Prior to joining “General Hospital,” Charleson worked as an actress on TV dramas such as “A Flame in the Wind” and “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.” She also appeared in a number of other series during the 1960s and early 1970s, including “As the World Turns,” “N.Y.P.D.,” “The Rookies,” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.”

Charleson reprised her “General Hospital” role in the show’s spin-offs “Port Charles” and “General Hospital: Night Shift.”

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Charleson didn’t venture far from Port Charles, making the occasional guest appearance on sitcoms like “Dharma & Greg” and “Friends.”

Charleson’s final appearance on “General Hospital” was in the December 2023 episode “Everything You Ever Wanted,” according to IMDb.

