US local news

Legislation sought to alter Missouri Southern’s academic mission

By Lucas

Published on:

Legislation sought to alter Missouri Southern's academic mission

JOPLIN, Missouri — Legislation has been filed to change the mission of a local university.

Legislation introduced in both the Missouri House and Senate would broaden Missouri Southern’s mission statement to include health and life sciences, as well as immersive learning.

Those changes would be incorporated into the school’s international mission.

MSSU President Dr. Dean Van Galen says it would not necessarily change the way these classes are taught on campus, but it would highlight the school’s strengths and demonstrate a commitment to the future of those programs.

“In the health and life sciences, we have the most undergraduate degree programs of any public university in Missouri, we’re building a beautiful new facility, we’re expanding our nursing program, and we also offer immersive learning.

Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President, stated, “Across campus, we are finding ways to better engage and involve our students in their own learning.”

“I’m anxious to have that so that the mission statement for Missouri Southern really reflects what they’re doing here,” said State Rep. Cathy Jo Loy, R-Carthage.

Legislation changing the mission, introduced by State Representative Cathy Jo Loy, has been referred to committee.

Senator Jill Carter’s concurrent legislation in the Senate has also been referred to committees on that side of the Capitol.

There was no word on when those bills could be worked.

Source

For You!

The Pentagon deploys a Navy destroyer for border defense

The Pentagon deploys a Navy destroyer for border defense

Twister Caught in the Storm' Netflix documentary will depict the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri

Twister: Caught in the Storm’: Netflix documentary will depict the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Missouri

Woman implicated in multiple crimes now charged in 2024 stabbing assault of an Aurora, Missouri guy

Woman implicated in multiple crimes now charged in 2024 stabbing assault of an Aurora, Missouri guy

Legislation sought to alter Missouri Southern's academic mission

Legislation sought to alter Missouri Southern’s academic mission

Social Security recipients receive higher benefits in 2025. See how much and other changes

Social Security recipients receive higher benefits in 2025. See how much and other changes

Lucas

Recommend For You

$1112 Stimulus Payment for Colorado Citizens: Check Payment Date & Eligibility

$1112 Stimulus Payment for Colorado Citizens: Check Payment Date & Eligibility

SNAP 2025 Benefits Maximum Amounts and How to Apply Step by Step to Receive Food Stamps

SNAP 2025 Benefits: Maximum Amounts and How to Apply Step by Step to Receive Food Stamps

2025 Tax Refunds Will Be Much Larger Than Last Year: What the IRS Says

2025 Tax Refunds Will Be Much Larger Than Last Year: What the IRS Says

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025 Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025: Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year?

IRS Confirms Automatic Stimulus Payments for 1 Million Taxpayers – Are You Eligible Check Here

IRS Confirms Automatic Stimulus Payments for 1 Million Taxpayers – Are You Eligible? Check Here

$800–$1,600 Checks Coming to Coloradans – Check Eligibility Criteria & Payment Date

$800–$1,600 Checks Coming to Coloradans – Check Eligibility Criteria & Payment Date

The Government provides a bonus of $6,500 to citizens who meet this requirement Who can apply

The Government provides a bonus of $6,500 to citizens who meet this requirement: Who can apply?

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

$725 stimulus payment What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

$725 stimulus payment: What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

SNAP Benefits New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

SNAP Benefits: New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

Leave a Comment