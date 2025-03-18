Legislation sought to alter Missouri Southern’s academic mission

JOPLIN, Missouri — Legislation has been filed to change the mission of a local university.

Legislation introduced in both the Missouri House and Senate would broaden Missouri Southern’s mission statement to include health and life sciences, as well as immersive learning.

Those changes would be incorporated into the school’s international mission.

MSSU President Dr. Dean Van Galen says it would not necessarily change the way these classes are taught on campus, but it would highlight the school’s strengths and demonstrate a commitment to the future of those programs.

“In the health and life sciences, we have the most undergraduate degree programs of any public university in Missouri, we’re building a beautiful new facility, we’re expanding our nursing program, and we also offer immersive learning.

Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President, stated, “Across campus, we are finding ways to better engage and involve our students in their own learning.”

“I’m anxious to have that so that the mission statement for Missouri Southern really reflects what they’re doing here,” said State Rep. Cathy Jo Loy, R-Carthage.

Legislation changing the mission, introduced by State Representative Cathy Jo Loy, has been referred to committee.

Senator Jill Carter’s concurrent legislation in the Senate has also been referred to committees on that side of the Capitol.

There was no word on when those bills could be worked.

