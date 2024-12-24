Laws in Michigan That Take Effect on January 1, 2025

The new year brings with it new laws. It’s always a good idea to be aware of new laws that will take effect on January 1, because they may affect you. You don’t want to be surprised by new laws. So, let’s look at some new Michigan laws that go into effect on January 1, 2025.

New Michigan Laws for 2025

Minimum wage

According to the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, Michigan’s minimum wage will increase twice by 2025 as a result of a 2018 Supreme Court decision.

Beginning January 1, 2025, Michigan’s minimum wage will increase from $10.33 to $10.56 per hour. Workers under the age of 18 will also see an increase in pay, from $8.78 to $8.98 per hour. Tipped employees’ hourly pay will increase from $3.93 to $4.01 per hour.

Then, on February 21, 2025, the state’s minimum hourly wage will be $12.48. Workers under the age of 18 will see their minimum wage increase to $10.61 per hour. Tipped employees will earn up to $5.99 per hour.

Earned sick days

According to the Earned Sick Time Act, Michigan’s earned sick leave laws will change in February 2025. Voters passed the act in 2018, and the Michigan Supreme Court approved it in July 2024. It replaces the Paid Medical Leave Act.

The voter initiative was passed in 2018, but it did not go into effect until the Michigan Supreme Court approved it in July 2024. So, starting February 21, 2025, all Michigan employers will be required to provide designated sick time. So, as you plan your Christmas activities and trips, keep in mind some of the legal changes that will take effect in just a few short days.

What’s a Bill?

So, what exactly constitutes a bill? A bill is a “proposal for a new law or a change to an existing law,” according to the USA Gov website, and the concept “for a bill can come from a sitting member of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives or be proposed during their election campaign.”

If you’ve ever wondered how long it takes for a federal law to go into effect, the USA Gov website says it’s a lengthy and involved process. National laws are enacted by the House, Senate, and the President. Once it reaches the president, he has the option to sign it into law or veto it.

If the president vetoes it, Congress can usually vote to override it and pass it into law. However, if the president does not sign it and the law remains unsigned when Congress is no longer in session, the bill will be vetoed as a “pocket veto.”

When it comes to state laws, each state has its own method of approval. However, there is one commonality: many states’ new laws go into effect on January 1 of each year. Some state and federal laws also take effect on July 1 because it marks the halfway point of the year.

