Latest IRS refunds update: Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

The IRS is still working on tax returns for 2025, and most people are looking forward to the week of March 24–31. Different types of taxpayers can get refunds from the IRS during this time, including those who filed early in the year and those who are supposed to get their returns later in the process.

Knowing when their refund will arrive is a relief for many people who have already sent in their tax returns. These funds are often used for important expenses, debt payments, or even vacations.

Who will receive refunds this week?

A number of taxpayers will get refunds from the IRS between March 24th and March 31st. The people who filed early or who want certain credits, like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC), will get the most of these refunds. According to IRS policy, people who electronically filed their taxes and gave correct information will usually be the first to get their money.

Direct deposit refunds are usually the fastest way to get your money, and this week, a lot of people will be able to see that benefit. It will take a little longer for taxpayers who get paper checks.

The IRS is still sending these checks this week to people whose returns are being held up for any reason or who have asked for paper processing.

Taxpayers to look out for refunds

According to the IRS official website for tax refunds, here’s who can expect between March 24-31:

Early filers who filed their returns in January or February.

who filed their returns in January or February. Taxpayers who meet the requirements for special credits they’re eligible for, such as the CTC or the EITC .

or the . People who electronically filed and requested direct deposit.

How to check your refund status

People who are anxiously waiting for their IRS refunds can try a few different ways to find out where their payment is at this time. The IRS “Where is My Refund” tool is one of the easiest ways to find your refund.

The IRS website has this tool that can give you real-time updates on the status of your refunds. Remember that the IRS refund tracker only changes once every 24 hours, so there is no need to check it more than once a day.

What could delay your refund

While the majority of individuals will receive their IRS refunds in a timely manner, there are some typical problems that can delay or stop the refund process:

Incorrect bank information – If the direct deposit information is not accurate, the IRS will have to process your payment manually.

– If the direct deposit information is not accurate, the IRS will have to process your payment manually. Missing or invalid tax credits – EITC or CTC claims are heavily audited. If there is an error, your refund may be delayed.

– EITC or CTC claims are heavily audited. If there is an error, your refund may be delayed. Filing errors – Errors in your tax return could need to be reviewed again, which will take longer.

Stay informed about your refund

It is still possible to get an IRS refund during tax season, so it is good to know. People who are getting their tax refund this week should keep an eye out for emails or letters from the IRS with the latest information. Remember that if you get a refund that takes a long time, it could be because of a lot of requests being processed at once or because more proof is needed.

From March 24 to 31, most people will get their tax refunds from the IRS. This week, people who filed early, electronically, or who claimed credits like the EITC or CTC should get their money.

The wait time might be a little longer for people who filed on paper or got checks on paper. The best way to stay up to date on your payment status is to check the status of your refund through IRS resources.

To avoid delays or surprises, make sure to check the IRS refund tracker often and stay up to date on any changes that might be made to your payment schedule.

Also See:- $1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify