Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

California’s initial filings for unemployment benefits fell last week compared to the previous week, according to the US Department of Labor on Thursday.

The Labor Department said that new jobless claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, fell to 47,542 in the week ending December 14, down from 52,368 the week before.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the United States saw 220,000 new unemployment claims last week.

Delaware had the highest percentage rise in weekly claims, up 32.3%. Georgia, on the other hand, experienced the biggest percentage decline in new claims, with claims falling by 50.6%.

