US local news

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

By Oliver

Published on:

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

California’s initial filings for unemployment benefits fell last week compared to the previous week, according to the US Department of Labor on Thursday.

The Labor Department said that new jobless claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, fell to 47,542 in the week ending December 14, down from 52,368 the week before.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the United States saw 220,000 new unemployment claims last week.

Delaware had the highest percentage rise in weekly claims, up 32.3%. Georgia, on the other hand, experienced the biggest percentage decline in new claims, with claims falling by 50.6%.

The USA TODAY Network is posting localized versions of this article on its news sites across the country, based on data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment claims report.

SOURCE

For You!

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

Florida is winning the political battle against California as Trump takes office

Florida is winning the political battle against California as Trump takes office

Bird flu California announces a state of emergency, as the United States sees its first severe human case

Bird flu: California announces a state of emergency, as the United States sees its first severe human case

Police said a drunk driver crashed into two SJPD patrol cars

Police said a drunk driver crashed into two SJPD patrol cars

The IRS is mailing up to $1,400 to a million Americans. This is who qualifies

The IRS is mailing up to $1,400 to a million Americans. This is who qualifies

Oliver

Recommend For You

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

Leave a Comment