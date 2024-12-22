Last payments of SNAP Food Stamps in December: dates and eligibility

The US Government and USDA are still giving SNAP Food Stamps checks to people who are eligible, even though the end of 2024 is getting closer and closer. If you are eligible for the benefit but have not gotten it yet, check carefully to see if your state has sent all of the payments or may still be sending one.

Always remember that each U.S. state has its own SNAP Food Stamps calendar. This means that your payment may come sooner or later, depending on where in the US you live. But we will not have to worry because we will be able to get the benefit all month long if it makes it through.

Some Americans may also get their SNAP Food Stamps payment at the same time as their Social Security payment, since the two payments may happen at the same time. Check to see what group of retirees you are a part of and when your state will send your SNAP food stamps to your EBT card.

SNAP Food Stamps Payments in December

To get a better idea of when you will get your SNAP Food Stamps in December, it is helpful to look at the full payment schedule. For that reason, we can only be sure that our monthly check has been sent. If not, we will have to wait a few days.

These days are when December SNAP Food Stamp payments are sent out:

Alabama: December 4 to 23

Alaska: December 1

Arizona: December 1 to 13 December

Arkansas: December 4 to 13

California: December 1 to 10

Colorado: December 1 to 10

Connecticut: December 1 to 3

Delaware: December 2 to 23

District of Columbia: December 1 to 10

Florida: December 1 to 28

Georgia: December 5 to 23

Guam: December 1 to 10

Hawaii: December 3 to 5

Idaho: December 1 to 10

Illinois: December 1 to 10

Indiana: December 5 to 23

Iowa: December 1 to 10

Kansas: December 1 to 10

Kentucky: December 1 to 19

Louisiana: December 1 to 23

Maine: December 10-14

Maryland: December 4 to 23

Massachusetts: December 1 to 14

Michigan: December 3 to 21

Minnesota: December 4 to 13

Mississippi: December 4 to 21

Missouri: December 1 to 22

Montana: December 2 to 6

Nebraska: December 1 to 5

Nevada: December 1 to 10

New Hampshire: December 5

New Jersey: December 1 to 5

New Mexico: December 1 to 20

New York: December 1 to 9

North Carolina: December 3 to 21

North Dakota: December 1

Ohio: December 2 to 20

Oklahoma: December 1 to 10

Oregon: December 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: December 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: December 4 to December 22

Rhode Island: December 1

South Carolina: December 1 to 10

South Dakota: December 10

Tennessee: December 1 to 20

Texas: December 1 to 28

Utah: December 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands: December 1

Vermont: December 1

Virginia: December 1 to 7

Washington: December 1 to 20

West Virginia: December 1 to 9

Wisconsin: December 1 to 15

Wyoming: December 1 to 4

Of course, this information is very important if we want to know when we can get our SNAP Food Stamps payment and use it at one of the approved businesses.

The only thing we need to do to see if we have the money is compare the EBT card balance. We will be able to use the SNAP Food Stamps for anything as soon as the money shows up on the EBT card.

Also See:- Full Social Security schedule in January 2025 with the cost of living