Las Vegas police are investigating links between the Cybertruck blast and the New Orleans attack

Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada on Wednesday as a possible terrorist act, according to law enforcement officials.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that investigators were looking into any possible links to the deadly attack in New Orleans earlier Wednesday but had not found any yet.

According to an official, the Cybertruck exploded after the driver pulled into the hotel’s valet area. The driver was killed and remains the only fatality from the incident. Authorities said seven bystanders sustained minor injuries.

McMahill stated that the truck was in front of the hotel for 15 to 20 seconds before it exploded. He stated that it was rented in Colorado and that license plate readers detected it arriving in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

According to federal sources, the FBI is conducting operations and searches in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in connection with the Cybertruck explosion, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The sheriff stated that Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped with the investigation by unlocking the truck after it auto-locked during the blast and providing investigators with video of the suspect at charging stations along the route from Colorado to Las Vegas.

Video from the news conference showed a load of fireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans, and camping fuel canisters in the truck’s back.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas was rented through Turo, the same app that rented the pickup truck used in the fatal New Orleans attack.

“We are heartbroken by the violence in New Orleans and Las Vegas, and our prayers go out to the victims and their families,” a Turo spokesperson told ABC News. “We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents.”

“We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat,” according to the press release. “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management, thanks to our world-class trust and safety technologies and teams that include experienced former law enforcement professionals.”

As police continue their investigation, McMahill stated that the explosion was a “isolated incident” and that there is no further threat to the community. He also stated that police do not believe anyone was assisting the Las Vegas suspect.

“We believe everything is safe now,” McMahill explained.

Because of its association with President-elect Donald Trump, the property is frequently targeted and subject to increased security measures.

Musk, a close Trump ally, stated Wednesday afternoon that the “whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.”

“Will post more information as soon as we learn anything,” Musk wrote on the X platform, which he also owns. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Musk followed up with a tweet: “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.” It’s unclear whether Musk’s claim has been independently verified.

An official briefed on the investigation told ABC News that “this was not a lithium battery” explosion, as some had speculated online. There have been previous reports of battery compartments in Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire.

Eric Trump, Trump’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, spoke out on social media about the incident.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” it read. “The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority.

We are deeply grateful to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their prompt response and professionalism.”

The hotel also issued a statement on X, implying that the car involved was electric.

“Earlier today a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” the hotel’s website stated. “Our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We are grateful to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their prompt response.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and explosion near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and has directed his team to provide any federal assistance that is required, according to the White House.

