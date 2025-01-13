US local news

LAPD rushes to Kamala Harris’ California home in Palisades Fire evacuation zone, and two men are detained: reports

By Oliver

Published on:

According to local reports, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a potential burglary call at Vice President Harris’ Brentwood, California, home, which is located within the Palisades Fire evacuation zone, early Sunday.

The LAPD confirmed to KTLA that officers detained two people at Harris’ house while the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time curfew was in place.

A call reporting a potential burglary at Harris’ property on Bundy Drive, north of Sunset Drive, arrived at the West Los Angeles station around 4:40 a.m., KTLA reported. Officers responded to the scene and discovered two men in the vicinity.

According to KTLA, the LAPD initially detained the two people for violating curfew but later released them, citing no evidence of a crime being committed.

According to KNBC, the two men were not on Harris’ property when they were detained, and there is no evidence that they entered the vice president’s property.

According to a law enforcement source, “they most likely had no idea where they were.”

It is unclear why the pair was in the vicinity of Harris’ property, or whether the matter will be investigated further.

Fox News Digital contacted the LAPD for comment early Sunday but did not receive an immediate response.

According to KNBC, Harris’ home is guarded by the US Secret Service, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Metropolitan Division, Dignitary Protection Detail.

The Palisades Fire advanced toward Brentwood on Saturday, with high winds expected to return, complicating the response. According to CAL Fire’s most recent update, the Palisades Fire is 11% contained and has consumed 23,707 acres.

As of Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County medical examiner reported that the California wildfire death toll had risen to at least 16 people, five of whom died in the Palisades Fire.

SOURCE

