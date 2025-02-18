Lansing and Waverly are among a few of Michigan districts that oppose Trump’s immigration push

LANSING — Despite pleas from immigration activists and the Michigan ACLU to all of the state’s more than 800 public school districts, only a few have spoken out against an executive order that allows immigration officers on school grounds.

On the day of his inauguration, President Donald Trump issued an order rescinding former President Joe Biden’s guidance on immigration law enforcement activity in “protected areas,” including schools.

Days after Trump’s order, the ACLU of Michigan and the Michigan Immigration Rights Center sent a letter to every superintendent in the state, reaffirming undocumented children’s right to an education and districts’ legal right to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from entering school buildings without a warrant or subpoena.

Some districts, including Lansing and Waverly in the Capitol region, are opposing the order, citing local leadership’s commitment to educating undocumented students or changing or updating policies.

On Monday, the Waverly Community Schools Board of Education approved a resolution “affirming commitment to a safe, inclusive, and supportive school environment for all students, regardless of immigration status.” The resolution explicitly states that all students, regardless of immigration status, have the same right to an education and privacy.

Last week, the Lansing School District passed a similar resolution, which stated that “LSD students, staff, and their families originate from many different countries besides the United States.”

The Lansing School District also changed its board policies, removing a student’s place of birth and home address from their directory listing.

“It was important for us, I think, to show our community, that they’re not alone, and that the Lansing School District has these values, we are reaffirming these values, and that their children are our main priorities and that their children are safe and that they’re educated,” the secretary of the board said.

According to board policies, East Lansing Public Schools passed a similar resolution in 2017, during Trump’s first term.

Okemos Public Schools spokeswoman Shannon Beczkiewicz said the district has no plans to pass a resolution at this time.

However, few other Michigan districts have adopted “welcoming schools” resolutions. Fear of facing political and community backlash, confusion about the executive order’s enforcement, and community disinterest all influence whether a district’s board passes a resolution, according to immigration attorneys and school officials.

Elly Jordan, Managing Attorney at the Michigan Immigration Rights Center, stated that while resolutions like Waverly’s have no effect on a district’s existing policies or procedures, they do have an impact on children and families.

“Kids are incredibly resilient,” Jordan explained. “But they need to see that the adults in their lives are making plans and communicating clearly with them… And that they will do everything they can to keep things as stable as possible during these turbulent times.

‘No change to school policies’

According to Ingham Intermediate School District Superintendent Jason Mellema, law enforcement officials, like all visitors to most Michigan schools, are not granted unrestricted access to school property for the sake of student safety. Furthermore, once on school grounds, law enforcement officers, including immigration officers, are subject to the district superintendent’s authority.

Mellema explained that only officers with a valid warrant can detain students.

“There’s no changes to board policies regarding our existing rules for law enforcement, any law enforcement,” he informed me.

However, even the appearance of attempting to obstruct authorities may be enough for politicians to threaten action against a district.

A state House resolution approved on Tuesday requires local governments and universities to certify that their policies, ordinances, and rules “do not include language that requires, encourages, or supports subverting immigration enforcement in any way or refusing to comply with federal immigration enforcement measures.”

If they don’t, they will be ineligible for House approval of funding for local projects through the state budget, also known as legislative earmarks.

During the previous two budget years, when Democrats controlled the Legislature and the governor’s office, the three counties surrounding Lansing received approximately $230 million in one-time earmarks for projects ranging from $40 million for Lansing City Hall to $6.2 million for the renovation of the Moores Park pool.

The resolution has no effect on K-12 districts, and it is unclear how much influence it will have on Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Democratic majority in the Senate.

However, Jordan believes that political action such as the House resolution may cause other federally and state-funded institutions, such as school districts, to reconsider their stance.

“All of the actions, whether state or federal, are having an impact,” Jordan told the crowd. “… These actions are intended to chill even lawful planning.”

‘Climate of fear’

Jordan said she understands why neighboring districts may not agree on passing such resolutions, despite potentially serving similar student demographics.

“There’s a really palpable climate of fear for service providers, schools, anyone who is trying to create a more welcoming environment, that their words and actions could be twisted and look like something that it’s not,” she told me.

He couldn’t explain why other districts hadn’t. However, districts such as Lansing and Webberville, both in Ingham County, have distinct needs and communities that are concerned with different issues, he said.

It’s unclear whether statewide advocacy groups are advising districts on what to do. The State Journal left messages with the Michigan Association of School Boards and the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, but neither responded.

However, the rapid pace of change is confusing for districts, according to Mellema.

“It makes it difficult for us to have a thought-out plan,” he told me. “In my time as superintendent, I’ve never seen this much change from the federal government… It’s difficult to make decisions when you feel you’re still in the throes of change.”

The order removing public schools’ right to be a “sanctuary” is not the only significant change for schools. The Trump administration’s proposed elimination of the federal Education Department could cost Michigan schools millions of dollars, according to Josh Cowen, a Professor of Education Policy at Michigan State University.

A court has temporarily barred the federal Education Department from granting Elon Musk’s government efficiency team access to sensitive student data, and civil rights investigations have stalled. Democratic state lawmakers in Michigan have also criticized Trump’s pick to lead the Education Department, Linda McMahon, who is being confirmed by the United States Senate this week.

Mellema stated that he has not discussed whether the other districts in the county should pass resolutions with other Ingham County superintendents.

“We’re reacting, which is not when we’re at our best,” she said. “It’s hard to be proactive when we’re not sure what’s coming next.”

