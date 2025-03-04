Kroger CEO resigns from $150 billion grocery business due to ‘some personal actions,’ forfeiting 2024 bonus

Kroger’s board announced CEO Rodney McMullen will leave the company after an investigation into his “personal conduct.” McMullen had been at the helm of Kroger since 2014, having risen from stock clerk to CEO over a 47-year career. He will be replaced on an interim basis by current board director and former Staples CEO Ronald Sargent.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will step down due to “certain personal conduct,” the company announced on Monday.

Kroger’s board said it was alerted to a problem with McMullen’s behavior on February 21, and it hired an independent outside counsel to look into the allegations.

A special board committee oversaw the investigation that led to McMullen’s departure. According to Kroger, McMullen’s actions had no effect on the company’s financial performance or operations.

McMullen had led Kroger since 2014. Kroger is the largest grocery chain in the United States, with approximately 2,700 stores and $150 billion in revenue.

When asked for a comment, a Kroger spokesperson directed Fortune to the press release announcing McMullen’s departure.

Ronald Sargent, the lead director of the board, will serve as interim CEO and chair while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Sargent, 69, has extensive retail experience, having previously served as CEO of the office supply behemoth Staples. He has been a Kroger board member since 2006, and has been the company’s lead director since 2017.

McMullen will forfeit all of his unvested equity and will be ineligible for a 2024 performance bonus, according to an SEC filing. According to Kroger’s proxy statement for 2024, McMullen’s total compensation in 2023 was $15.7 million, including $10 million in stock awards.

McMullen began working for Kroger in 1978 as a stock clerk in Lexington, Kentucky. Prior to becoming CEO, McMullen spent nearly two decades in Kroger’s C-suite, first as chief financial officer and then as chief operating officer.

When McMullen took over as CEO in 2014, he led the multibillion-dollar retailer through the rise of online grocery shopping as well as an ultimately failed merger with grocery chain Albertsons.

McMullen attempted to orchestrate a $24 billion acquisition of Albertsons in October 2022, making the transaction the largest grocery merger in history.

However, after years of wrangling with regulators, who were concerned that the merger would result in excessive industry consolidation, Kroger withdrew from the deal in December. Albertsons sued Kroger for breach of contract.

McMullen also came to represent a version of the American Dream: he was the first in his family to attend college and then rose to the pinnacle of the corporate world.

“My parents had the kind of jobs where if the economy went soft, you got laid off,” McMullen told the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2014. “You don’t want anyone to have the fear I had growing up.”

